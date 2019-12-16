Cecil 'Foggy' Ellis murder probe police get extra time to quiz suspects week after death in Portadown

Police release image to aid appeal

Police have been given extra time to quiz two suspects in the murder of father-of-two Cecil Robert Ellis.

Mr Ellis (49) - who was known to friends as Foggy - was found dead in his home just before 10am on Monday, December 9.

Police released a picture of Mr Ellis in a bid to jog people's memories if they had information. Detectives are keen to trace his last movements from the Sunday before he was found dead.

Read more Portadown residents shocked as body find turns into murder probe

Following a post mortem and receiving what police described as "critical information" a murder investigation was opened and two men arrested on Saturday.

It's understood that the alarm was raised by neighbours who noticed a large amount of blood on the doorstep of the his terraced house in Clounagh Park, Portadown.

On Monday police were granted an extra 24 hours to question the men aged 18 and 24.

The death send shockwaves through the local community with neighbours saying they assumed no foul play was involved until the lartge police presence in the area over the weekend.

Mr Ellis was described by neighbours as "quiet and harmless".

Forensic officers examine the scene at Clounagh Park in Portadown

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from PSNI's Major Investigation Team said: "At this point I would also like to thank the local community for all of the invaluable information they have provided to my detectives to date, however we still need people to get in touch and tell us what they know so we can establish exactly what happened.

"We are releasing an image of Mr Ellis in hopes it will spark a memory in someone and bring forth some information that could assist our investigation.

"If you were in Clounagh Park between 10.30 pm on Sunday December 8 and 9.45am on Monday December 9 please search your memory and think back on what you saw or heard during that time. You can get in touch with the investigation team by calling 101 quoting reference number 414 of 09/12/19.

"Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Mr Ellis' death notice said that the "much loved father of Rebecca and Billy and a loving brother of Barbara" died suddenly at home. His funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.