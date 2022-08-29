Celebration of cultures: 60,000 people attend most successful Mela Festival ever

Pacemaker Press 28/08/2022: 16th Belfast Mela Festival is Northern Ireland's largest arts festivals bringing together music, dance, arts and food from across the world. The festival had a wonderful line-up of music, dance, cookery, visual art, theatre and wellbeing from around the world

Organisers have hailed the 16th Mela Festival as the most successful yet as it came to a close in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens.

After a two-year hiatus, the park was awash with colour as the celebration of cultural diversity showcased food, music, dance and art from across the globe.

This year’s festival attracted more than 60,000 people to its 40 events over eight days.

Mela returned last Saturday with a first ever parade through the city centre, ending with a dramatic aerial display at Belfast City Hall.

Yesterday’s Mela Day attracted large crowds.

The event was opened by Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly, who was joined by Mela founder and ArtsEkta executive director Nisha Tandon.

Ms Tandon said: “This has been our most successful Belfast Mela Festival yet and we have been delighted to welcome so many people back to Botanic Gardens today after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

“It was an ambitious plan to move to an eight-day festival this year, but I am delighted that more than 60,000 people turned out across an exciting series of events this week culminating in today’s spectacular finale.”

The rose garden was transformed into Chinatown, showcasing traditional crafts and street performances, and a feast of fire heat challenge was held on the bandstand, while the rockery was transformed into a fairy forest.

Music played an integral part with multiple stages welcoming the likes of the Belfast Community Gospel Choir, Boom Strutt brass band and N’famady Kouyaté, who presented his modern interpretations of traditional West African Mandingue songs with western jazz, pop, indie, and funk influences.

Elsewhere, food lovers flocked to the cookery theatre to enjoy foreign flavours with Indian and Caribbean street food presentations and a visit from BBC’s Great British Menu contestant Gemma Austin.

The South Asian Dance Academy closed the day’s proceedings with an energetic fusion of Bollywood music and dance.

Lord Mayor Tina Black had said prior to yesterday she was thrilled “the amazing diversity of colours, sounds and tastes of Belfast Mela” were returning.

“We’re very proud supporters of the Belfast Mela’s organisers ArtsEkta because they do so much to unite our communities in celebration,” she added.

“We congratulate Nisha, her team and all the ArtsEkta partners for their new eight-day Mela programme.”

As part of its new Green Mela initiative, ArtsEkta will plant a tree for every attendee yesterday as part of its commitment to improve its eco-friendly and sustainability strategy.

Ms Tandon added: “So many different communities have made Northern Ireland their home and it has never been more important to embrace the individuality and cultural heritage of each citizen and find strength in our diversity.

“Let’s continue to celebrate everything that is good about our city and its people and we look forward to bringing you another cultural extravaganza of global music, dance, food, theatre and arts in 2023.”