Celebrity fans hail Van the birthday man at 75

President Michael D Higgins, Bono and Liam Neeson pay tribute to music legend

Bono, Liam Neeson and Michael D Higgins were among those who paid tribute to Sir Van Morrison on his 75th birthday.

Sir Van, who was born in Belfast in 1945, is widely recognised as one of the finest songwriters in the world, having produced and released music over six decades, including more than 40 original albums.

To mark the singer's milestone birthday on Monday, Irish music magazine Hot Press asked 75 Irish artists from both sides of the border to record covers of his songs.

Some of the musical tributes were broadcast on YouTube in August and will continue throughout this month as part of the virtual celebration, titled Rave On, Van Morrison.

Musicians - including Imelda May, Sinead O'Connor and Bob Geldof - paid homage to the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter by recording and performing songs he wrote.

A performance from Irish President Michael D Higgins was among the most recent tributes which were broadcast last night.

He performed the spoken word track Rave On, John Donne, from the album Inarticulate Speech of the Heart, from which the birthday celebration derives its name.

Providing the music for the reading was composer and producer Bill Whelan - the creator of the phenomenally successful stage musical, Riverdance.

Mr Higgins said: "Van Morrison is one of the outstanding songwriters and performers of the past 60 years and has been a powerful inspiration to successive generations of musicians and artists all over the island of Ireland, and abroad. It is a great privilege to be part of this extraordinary celebration of Van's work, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Long may he continue. Rave on, Van Morrison."

Belfast's Brian Kennedy, who came to prominence as one of Van Morrison's backing singers, performed a cover of Days Like This, while Take Me To Church hitmaker Hozier performed his own version of Caravan.

Co Down-born drummer and composer David Lyttle recorded On Hyndford Street, featuring the voice of Ballymena actor Liam Neeson.

Also performing Sir Van's songs on the Hot Press YouTube channel were Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Glen Hansard, Paul Brady, Una Healy from The Saturdays, Damien Rice, Gavin James, JC Stewart, Loah, Mick Flannery, Mary Stokes, Altan, Eleanor McEvoy, David Keenan, and rising young Dublin rapper Malaki.

Irish rockers U2 paid tribute to Sir Van in a short video clip. In it, Bono delivered a spoken word version of part of Sense of Wonder as an ink sketch animation of Van Morrison appears across the scribbled lyrics. It was captioned: "Seventy five years of wonder. Happy Birthday @vanmorrison."

American music critic Steven Hyden also tweeted birthday wishes to "the tortured genius, the grumpiest angel, the dignified artist in the tight purple suit, Mr Van Morrison".

Rolling Stone magazine tweeted: "Happy 75th birthday, Van Morrison! From teenage garage-rocker to Sixties folk mystic and beyond".

And locally SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole also wished a happy birthday to "this island's greatest living artist".

The Morrison test: 10 questions about Belfast superstar

Q: Van Morrison held what job before becoming a successful musician?

A: Window cleaner.

Q: What was the name of the band Van Morrison sang withbefore going solo?

A: Them.

Q: Which Van Morrison tune has these lyrics: "Time seems to go by so fast in the twinkling of an eye"?

A: Bright Side of the Road.

Q: What was the original name of Van Morrison's hit single, 'Brown Eyed Girl'?

A: Brown Skinned Girl.

Q: How many Grammys does Van Morrison have?

A: 6

Q: Which traditional Irish band did Van Morrison record an album with?

A: The Chieftains.

Q: Film director Martin Scorcese said he based the first 15 minutes of psychological drama Taxi Driver on which Van Morrison album?

A: Astral Weeks.

Q: What actress was Van Morrison once married to?

A. Janet Planet.

Q: He gave founder of Scientology L Ron Hubbard special thanks in the liner notes of which album?

A: Inarticulate Speech of the Heart.

Q: What Liam Neeson film did Van Morrison write the music for?

A: Lamb.