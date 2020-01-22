Cell door had to be kicked in to access dead Magilligan inmate Geoffrey Ellison

A prison officer in Magilligan was forced to kick in the door of a prison cell where an inmate had taken his own life, an inquest has heard.

Geoffrey Ellison (58) from Lancashire was found dead on the morning of March 28, 2015, after hanging himself.

In the second day of an inquest in Newtownards, further evidence about his final days was heard from several prison officers and inmates.

On the morning his body was found, a key to the cell door jammed and staff tried to force entry for around two minutes before an officer was able to kick it open.

Despite the delay, several officers told the court it was clear he had already been dead for hours.

Mr Ellison had been nine weeks away from release and planned to move back to Kent to marry his partner Trudi.

Shortly before his death he received what officers described as a "Dear John letter" from his partner who told him she wanted to end the relationship.

Staff on duty were verbally warned he was getting bad news and told to keep an eye on him.

A review from the Prisoner Ombudsman in 2016 raised concerns this was not properly shared with senior prison or medical staff.

Describing Mr Ellison's reaction to the letter, one officer said: "He was angry but he wasn't upset."

She added his behaviour gave no indication of needing extra support.

A sentencing officer said that break-ups could be common for prisoners, but were often resolved within days.

"I wish he had felt he could have come to me because I believe I could have talked him around," she said.

Prisoner Colin Brown said in a statement that the "very friendly and talkative" Mr Ellison was upset by the letter and suspected his partner had become involved with an ex-boyfriend.

"If I had any indication Geoffrey was going to do anything to harm himself I would definitely have told staff," he said.

Another prisoner said inmates were "very surprised" by his death as "everybody talks about their problems in prison".

Transcripts of Mr Ellison's final phone calls to his partner were also read out in court.

This included a voicemail left hours before his death in which he threatened to kill himself, but the message was not heard until the following morning.

The inquest continues.