Census 2021: Almost 3,000 children providing unpaid care to a relative or friend

Over 2,500 children across Northern Ireland are providing unpaid care to a friend or relative, the latest batch of Census data has revealed.

The second phase of the 2021 Census data was released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Thursday morning.

It revealed that 2,600 children between the ages of five and 14 provided unpaid care to a friend or relative at the time of the survey in March 2021.

Overall, the data showed one person in eight (222,200) people currently provided unpaid care to a relative or friend with a health condition or illness.

Of those 222,200, one in 25 provided 50 or more hours of unpaid care per week, amounting to 68,700 people in total.

The figure marks a rise of 22% on the 2011 Census data, which recorded 56,300 people as providing over 50 hours of weekly unpaid care.

While the research found that people of all ages provided unpaid care, it was most common among those aged 40 to 64.

One person in five within that age bracket – 124,600 people – indicated that they were providing unpaid care for a friend or relative.

In terms of overall health, 1.497 million people indicated they were in ‘good or very good’ health, a figure that represents 78.7% of the population.

Almost 150,000 said they had ‘bad or very bad’ health, while the remaining 260,000 indicated they had ‘fair’ general health.

Compared to the 2011 data, the number and percentage of people with ‘bad or very bad’ general health has risen.

There was an increase from the 2011 figure of 100,000 to the 2021 result of 150,000, meaning the percentage of the population in ‘bad or very bad’ health has risen from 5.6% to 7.7%.

“This will be driven partly by the increasing number of older people in our population,” said NISRA.

Every local government district in Northern Ireland has seen an increase in the percentage of people with ‘bad or very bad’ health.

The most urban centres of Belfast and Derry City and Strabane have recorded the highest percentages, indicating 10% and 9.5% respectively.

One in four people (463,000) indicated they had a limiting long-term health problem, representing 24.3% of the population and close to a 25% increase since the 2011 figures.

For the first time, the most recent Census included a question on specific long-term health conditions.

11.6% of people indicated they had ‘long-term pain or discomfort’, 10.9% said they had ‘mobility or dexterity difficulty that limits basic physical activities’ and 10.3% indicated they suffered from ‘shortness of breath or difficulty breathing’.

Data on ‘Autism or Asperger syndrome’ was also collected for the first time, with 35,000 (1.9%) indicating they had this condition.

Of this, 19,000 children – or one in 20 – had ‘Autism or Asperger syndrome’ recorded.

The Census also found that 8.7% of people (165,100) indicated ‘emotional, psychological or mental health’ conditions, with ‘deafness or partial hearing loss’ affecting 109,500 (5.8%).

59,000 (3.1%) people recorded ‘learning difficulty (for example dyslexia) and 34,000 (1.8%) said they had ‘blindness or partial sight loss’.