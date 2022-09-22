Census 2021: Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for first time

Catholics have outnumbered Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time, the latest census results have revealed.

Census 2021 results show that 46% of our population are now Catholic, while 43% are Protestant or another Christian religion.

The 2011 Census recorded 48% of the population as being either Protestant or brought up Protestant, down five percentage points on 2001. The Catholic population stood at 45% in the last census, up one percentage point on 2001.

While critics say the religious breakdown is a crude barometer to gauge public opinion on a potential united Ireland - as being Catholic does not necessarily equate to nationalism - others see it as a direct correlation.

Dr Peter McLoughlin, from Queen’s University’s School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, said people need to be “very careful” about drawing political implications from the fact that Catholics now outnumber Protestants.

More emphasis could be placed on the census figures relating national identity.

The latest results show that 32% of the population see themselves as British only, 29% see themselves as Irish only, and 8% considered themselves British and Northern Irish only.

Less than 1% see themselves as British and Irish only and 1% consider themselves British, Irish and Northern Irish only.

That question on religion was included in the census for the first time in 2011, when 40% said they had a British only national identity, 25% said they had an Irish only identity and 21% viewed their identity as being only Northern Irish.

Looking at Census 2021 results on passports, 47% of people here hold only a British passport, 27% hold only an Irish passport, and 5% have both.

People were also asked about their country of birth. Some 87% of respondents said they were born in Northern Ireland, 4% said England and 2% said they were born in the Republic of Ireland. A total of 7% of our population reported they were born outside the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

It terms of main language, 95% of our population said they speak English and 5% said they speak another language. Some 12% of the population said they have some ability in Irish and 88% said they had no ability.

For Ulster Scots, 90% reported they had no ability and 10% said they had some ability.

The first Census 2021 results, released back in May, showed that Northern Ireland's population had risen to a record high of more than 1.9 million.

Dr McLoughlin said there is a very strong correlation between religion and politics in NI and the results would suggest a rise in the number of nationalist-identifying people.

"That's not what the numbers say, but suggest. I think its far too complex to say the results will translate to support for a united Ireland, there are so many other factors at play,” he said.

“It's been massively complicated by Brexit and I do think it's become more of an issue because of Brexit. But, if we had a poll tomorrow on the back of all this excitement, I do think there would be a lot of Catholics who would think very hard about whether or not to vote for a united Ireland at this point in time.

"I'm not saying that wouldn't change in the future, but there are so many people who would be thinking more about the NHS and a million other things, like how economical Brexit works. We all know as well that if we got our institutions working it could be the best of both worlds.

"We're the only place on this islands that can sell to the whole of the EU and the whole of the UK - it could be the land of milk and honey.”

Dr McLoughlin said the results will be “reduced” by many and they represent a “symbolic and psychological blow” to unionism, because Northern Ireland was created for unionists.

"We saw a similar thing happen at the last Assembly election. I would say that the fall in the number of people identifying as British is because of Brexit,” he said.

"I would imagine that cohort would largely be younger people, because for some Brexit is seen as anti-immigration and less progressive.”