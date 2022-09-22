Census 2021: NI Humanists coordinator calls for ‘non-religious’ data to be reflected in schools

The coordinator of the Northern Ireland Humanists organisation has said the biggest demographic change in the Census 2021 is the growth of people identifying as “non-religious”

In the data released on Thursday, when asked ‘What religion, religious denomination or body do you belong to?’, 330,983 people ticked None, compared to 183,164 in 2011.

“The biggest demographic change in Northern Ireland in the last ten years has been the dramatic growth of the non-religious – and today’s census results confirm it,” said Boyd Sleator, who has called for the data to be reflected in Northern Ireland’s school system.

“The implications of this trend are wide-ranging but, given that younger people are more likely to be non-religious, they are especially urgent in relation to our school system,” he said, adding compulsory religious education and worship in school “simply no longer fits with our society”.

“The Assembly should bring about a radical overhaul of our education system in particular as soon as it possibly can,” he said.

He also said the result which showed those who identify as Catholic now outnumber those who who identity as Protestant is a problem because it may “fail to consider how people choose to identify today. It should therefore in many contexts be discounted”.

Mr Sleator’s comments were echoed by Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback who said she was “excited” by the results of the non-religious question in the data.

“The growth of Alliance in the last election is testament to the fact religion doesn’t necessarily determine political opinion and it’s important to highlight that when we are seeing headlines which say Catholics outnumber Protestants.”

Ms McAllister said both she and her partner identify as atheists, adding: “One thing I would like to see in the future is the removal of the second question, why is it necessary to ascertain whether someone was brought up Catholic or Protestant?”