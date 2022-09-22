Census 2021 reaction: Michelle O’Neill says results signal ‘historic change’ as TUV argues nationalist vote unchanged since 1998

Political figures have reacted to Census 2021 data which has revealed more people identify as Catholic than Protestant in Northern Ireland.

Thursday’s results revealed 45.7% recorded themselves as Catholic, while 43.5% recorded themselves as Protestant.

Sinn Fein vice president and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said the results are "another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island and of the diversity of society which enriches us all”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said those who have experienced discrimination in Northern Ireland can “breathe a sigh of relief” after census results revealed more people identify as Catholic than Protestant.

He added the figures showing a greater proportion of Catholics living in Northern Ireland for the first time “amounted to a seminal moment in the island’s recent history” and a “moment of real change”.

“This is a seminal moment in the history of modern Ireland,” he said. “The census figures published today reveal that, by any measure, the constitution of the North has been transformed utterly 100 years on from partition.

"That is a moment of true change because it reflects a sustained period of lasting change.”

Mr Eastwood added that the results show “we have together shattered the bonds of an oppressive state which engrained discrimination against a Catholic minority in its every outworking for far too long”.

"I hope that all those who lived through decades of discrimination and who experienced the sharp end of that oppressive state are able to breathe a sigh of relief today,” he continued.

“The significance of this transformation should not be downplayed or diminished out of fear or insincere politicking,” he stated. “I acknowledge that today’s figures may generate feelings of insecurity for some.

"But it is my honest hope that we can all now take a moment of serious and sincere reflection about the scale of change we have experienced and commit to a conversation about the powerful potential for change in the future."

TUV leader Jim Allister said the results “present a telling contrast with the near extinction of the Protestant population in the Republic”.

“Those who make a read across from the Catholic population to support for Irish unity demonstrate for them just how sectarian that project is,” he stated.

He added the rise in the number of people identifying as Catholics “has been going on for decades” but remarked the “nationalist vote in this year’s Assembly election is almost identical to that in the first Assembly election in 1998”.

The UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said the census results need close examination to “give them the detailed analysis they deserve.”

“Our initial assessment is that the evidence vindicates the stance taken by the Ulster Unionist Party since 1998, recognising that we need to build a Northern Ireland in which everyone has a stake and can see a future for themselves and their families" he said.

He continued to say “Northern Ireland is changing” and “a modern pluralist society is developing here.”

"We are confident that the Union with GB offers the best future for the people of NI and the task in hand now is to continue to make that case”

“Whilst much of the focus will be on the religious headcount, it has been obvious for many decades that not all Catholics are nationalists or republicans, and not all Protestants vote for unionist parties.

“The situation regarding identity and nationality is more complex than some like to portray and the Ulster Unionist Party is focused on increasing the number of people who support and vote for the Union, regardless of religious affiliation or background. That is the challenge for the future.”

In response to the results, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane called for the Irish Government to prepare for the “possibility of a unity referendum” and said the “partition of Ireland has been a failure”.

“Today‘s census results are another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island and of the diversity of society which enriches us all,” he said.

“There is no doubt change is underway and irreversible. How that change is shaped moving forward requires maturity to take the challenges which face our society.

“We can all be part of shaping a better future; a new constitutional future and a new Ireland.

“But we must prepare for it. The Irish government should establish a Citizens’ Assembly to plan for the possibility of a Unity referendum.

“A period of planning is critical. That planning, and dialogue, and engagement needs to happen now and it must include people from all backgrounds and communities.

“We can build a better future together, for every person who lives on this island.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: “Some people were outraged when I said Brexit was an act of self-harm by Unionists. It seems, however, to be borne out by these [census] results.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback DUP MLA Phillip Brett said: “I think for some considerable time there has been clear recognition Northern Ireland is made up of many minorities from Catholic, Protestant and those who don’t identify as anything.”

“The key challenge that faces all political leaders is that we get to a place where all minorities feel comfortable in Northern Ireland and we get to a basis where everyone can move on together.”

When asked about Northern Ireland becoming more ‘irreligious’ and if the DUP are changing, Mr Brett said “The Northern Ireland I grew up in has never been a monolithic society, it’s been made up of people of all backgrounds and traditions.”

“The key is for political leaders to be reflective of that society regardless of people’s religious or political views.”

In a statement, Mr Brett said the results “should be about investment and shaping the public services that Northern Ireland needs in the future rather than a border poll or a sectarian headcount”

He added “to draw political conclusions based on the number of Protestants and Catholics is simplistic and lazy” while saying Sinn Fein’s calls for a border poll were “divisive.”

"Unionists and nationalists should work together for the betterment of Northern Ireland. The approach of the pro-protocol parties where they have tried to ignore the fact that every unionist MP and MLA rejects the Protocol, is not a basis for moving Northern Ireland forward.”

SDLP Claire Hanna MP tweeted saying it was “reductive to bluntly align religion and politics” in wake of the results but said it was ”distortion” to argue the census was not relevant.

"Change is a fact and happening here in a pile of ways,” she said. “Demography isn’t destiny (though) and (percentage) figures don’t alone change anything for public services, opportunity, health or wellbeing.”

Data in the census also showed the 31.9% of people in Northern Ireland consider themselves British only, while 29.1% of the population consider themselves Irish only. 19.8% consider themselves Northern Irish and 8% British and Northern Irish.