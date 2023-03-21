Census results show NI has lowest number of LGB+ residents (2.1%) in UK

The latest Census results reveal that 2.1% of people aged over 16 in Northern Ireland identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual.

Some 1.364 million adults (90%) identified as straight or heterosexual, and 119,000 (8%) did not answer the question, or preferred not to say.

The Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency has published the fourth set of results from Census 2021 which also show that of the 1.5million residents aged 16 and over only 56% (849k) are in employment.

Only 42,000 (2.8%) of residents said they were unemployed at the time the survey was taken with 624,000 (41%) stating they were economically inactive which includes retirees, individuals on long-term sick and disabled people.

However, last year’s Census included a sexual orientation question for the very first time.

It showed that 31,600 adults identified as LGB+ in NI.

The proportion of adults who identified as LGB+ varied by area and age which ranged from 4.1% of adults in Belfast to 1.1% in Mid-Ulster.

Almost 5% of people aged 16 to 24 identified as LGB+ with just 0.3% of those aged 65 and over ticking the box.

Northern Ireland has the lowest percentage of adults who identify as LGB+ followed by Wales (3%) and then England (3.2%).

The latest stats show that around one in three adults (486,000) indicated that their highest level of qualification was a degree, NVQ 4 or above.

Just under a quarter (361,000) said they have no qualifications at all.

The number of adults who are married has declined in the last six censuses down from 61% in 1971 to 46% in 2021.

The percentage of those who are single has jumped from 31% to 38% in the same period.