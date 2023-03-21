Census results show NI has lowest proportion of LGB+ residents (2.1%) in UK

Census data revealing sexual orientation in Northern Ireland is a step towards ensuring the gay community here is no longer a “hidden population”, campaigners say.

The first census here to track sexual orientation found that 2.1% (31,600) of adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or other.

Some 1.364 million (90%) identified as straight or heterosexual, and 119,000 (8%) did not answer the question, or preferred not to say.

By location, 4.1% in Belfast identified as LGB+ compared with 1.1% in Mid Ulster.

The figures indicate that Northern Ireland has the lowest percentage of people in the UK who identify as LGB+, after Wales (3%) and England (3.2%).

The Scottish census was run separately a year later.

John O’Doherty, director of the Rainbow Project, said the released figures were a "meaningful first step", but expressed disappointment that no questions on gender identity were included.

He said: “The LGBTQIA+ community have always existed in Northern Ireland, but we have been a hidden population. This is partly due to repeated failures by government and public bodies to carry out their statutory duty to collect and record data on sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Today’s release is a meaningful first step towards ensuring all LGBTQIA+ people are counted and visible within our society, but there remains much to be done.

“While this is an important first step towards ensuring all LGBTQIA+ people are counted, today's release should be viewed as a baseline – and not a full reflection of LGBTQIA+ populations in Northern Ireland.

"The 2021 census provided an opportunity to record and report on the numbers of LGBTQIA+ people across the UK.

"We are disappointed that changes were not made to allow for gender identity data to be gathered in the Northern Ireland census leaving a further gap in the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people.”

The latest information, released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), also looks at employment, qualifications and marital status.

It found that of 1.515 million adults in Northern Ireland, 849,000 (56%) were in employment, 42,000 (2.8%) were unemployed and 624,000 (41%) were economically inactive due to being retired, long-term sick or disabled.

Around one in three said their highest level of qualification was a degree/NVQ 4 or above, while just under a quarter said they had no qualifications.

In terms of marital status, there has been a fall in the percentage of adults who are married over the last six censuses, from 61% in 1971 to 46% in 2021, and a rise in those who are single from 31% to 38%.

Around 7% of the population aged three or over (127,000) said they could speak Irish, and of those, 70,000 said they spoke Irish at least once a week.

Some 3.3% (61,000 people) aged three and over said they could speak the Ulster-Scots language, and 41,000 of those said they spoke Ulster-Scots at least once a week.

In terms of population make-up, 13.5% (257,000) were born outside Northern Ireland, with 105,000 having come to live in the region in the last 10 years, and 66,000 having arrived between 2001 and 2010.

Census 2021 was carried out in March last year, and today’s set of figures marked the final release of results.

Last May census data showed the population of Northern Ireland now stands at 1.9 million – the highest figure since the region was established in 1921.

Further data last September showed, for the first time, there are more people from a Catholic background (45.7%, up from 45.1% in 2011) in Northern Ireland than Protestant (43.48%, down from 48.4% in 2011).