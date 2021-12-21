Centenary stone unveiled by loyalists removed by Stormont officials

Department of Finance said block of granite did not have ‘permission’

TUV east Belfast candidate John Ross with the centenary stone placed in the grounds of Stormont. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

An unauthorised memorial stone placed in the grounds of Stormont to mark Northern Ireland's centenary has been removed by officials.

The small block of granite was unveiled by a group of loyalists last weekend near Edward Carson's statue.

It included a plaque with an Ulster banner emblem, displaying a quote attributed to James Craig.

“Let no man ever think for a moment that I will not stand to the very death if it is necessary in the interests of Ulster and of the Ulster people,” it read.

“For God and Ulster,” it ended.

The Department of Finance, which manages the Stormont estate, said on Tuesday the memorial stone has since been removed.

"Permission was not sought for this and it was subsequently removed," a spokesperson aid in a statement.

People were invited to attend the unofficial ceremony through posts on social media claiming the event was “facilitated by Restore UK”.

Guest speakers talked of their dissatisfaction with the DUP and how the NI Protocol had to be removed. The TUV’s John Ross was among those to have attended the event.

Earlier this year a joint unionist proposal to pay for and place a stone in the grounds of Stormont was “vetoed” by Sinn Fein.

The party said it “reflected one political perspective”.