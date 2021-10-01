Central NI access point for early medical abortion withdrawn over funding

A central access point for women seeking early medical abortions in Northern Ireland has been withdrawn after the charity providing it failed to secure further funding from the Department of Health.

Informing Choices NI (ICNI) warned in June that the facility they provided was in jeopardy if funding was not made available by October.

The charity has been operating the service through a single helpline telephone number, for the early medical abortion (EMA) service run by health trusts since abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland.

The service will now be provided by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service.

In a statement, the charity said it is with “deep reluctance” the service is being withdrawn from 5pm on Friday.

“The service has operated outside of a commissioned framework for 18 months. As a small charity with limited resources this placed considerable pressures on the organisation,” a spokesperson said.

“Regretfully, additional funding has not been provided by the Department of Health. Therefore, it is with deep reluctance that we have had no option but to take this action.”

The charity said it was “proud” of the role it had played to provide access to early medical abortion services in Northern Ireland and said it will continue to advocate for the urgent commissioning of locally available services. It will continue to support women through a pregnancy counselling service.

Abortion services in the Western Health Trust remain suspended while services are available in all other Trust areas.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said a funding request was submitted by Informing Choices NI in August and was being considered by officials.

“In the interim, Informing Choices NI signalled their intention to withdraw the current service from 1st October 2021 due to funding issues,” they said.

“The Department has now been informed by Trusts that an alternative interim advice and referral service has been established, at no additional cost, through the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS). This interim service from BPAS will ensure continuity of advice and referral services, pending wider decisions on the commissioning of abortion services in Northern Ireland.”

The Department of Health is preparing proposals for the Executive on the commissioning of abortion services in line with direction from the Secretary of State, they added. These proposals are expected to be submitted to the Executive expected by late 2021/early 2022.