2,800-year-old mummy head on display now in On The Square Emporium, Belfast

The preserved head of an Egyptian mummy, dating back to around 3,000 years ago, is currently on display for the public to see in a Belfast antique store.

On The Square Emporium, situated on Heron Road close to the Holywood Exchange, recently acquired the 2,800-year-old artefact.

Store owner Justin Lowry, said: “As far as I am aware this is the only mummy’s head that is for sale [in Northern Ireland], or has been for private sale in the last few decades.”

He added that a local buyer has already been secured for the ancient item, but that it will remain in the emporium until the end of September, so the public can come and see it first.

Then, it will go to the currently anonymous buyer’s private collection.

The head had initially been brought to the UK by a British soldier during World War I, and remained in the possession of the soldier’s family for a century, where it was kept under a glass dome for safekeeping.

But, because some visitors didn’t like looking at the embalmed body part, it ended up being put away in a cupboard.

The head has been carbon-dated by experts to between 800 BC and 750 BC, which coincided with the collapse of civilisations from the late Bronze Age, in the ancient Near East (a region roughly corresponding to the modern Middle East) and the eastern Mediterranean.

In the early 1900s, it was commonplace for artefacts, including mummies, to be sold by street traders in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Mr Lowry expects that this is most probably how the mummy’s head came into the possession of the British army officer, some time between 1915 and 1920.

Mummification in ancient Egypt involved removing the internal organs of a corpse, drying the body with a mixture of salts, then wrapping it in a cloth soaked in a balm of plant extracts, oils and resins.

Ancient mummies are believed to have been preserved naturally by being buried in dry desert sand and they were not chemically treated.

However, Russian scientists believe that different conditioners were used to keep the hair in shape at the time that different formulations were used on the rest of the body.

The hair was thought to have been treated with conditioners made from a mixture of cow fat, castor oil, beeswax, pine gum and a drop of pistachio essential oil as an additional option.

Mr Lowry added that On The Square Emporium often specialises in ‘weird and the wonderful human skeletons, shrunken heads, animal taxidermy and lots of strange medical and scientific equipment’, but he said this new addition is even more rare and exciting than usual.