Chair of under fire Muckamore Abbey Hospital public inquiry defends decisions over witness statements

Families and patients taking part in the Muckamore Abbey Hospital public inquiry will not be allowed to give their statements to their own legal firm.

At the same time, any witnesses accused of wrongdoing in relation to the care and treatment of patients at the hospital will also not be allowed to give statements to their own legal representatives.

However, a different statement taking process is likely to be put in place in relation to organisational statements.

Chair of the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry Tom Kark KC announced the decision on the issue in a statement delivered this morning.

He also appeared to rule out the possibility of families and patients having full access to medical records ahead of giving their statements to the inquiry.

Mr Kark KC addressed the inquiry after a number of relatives spoke out on Monday over their concerns at the way the high-level probe is being handled.

Glynn Brown, who was the first parent to raise the alarm over the abuse of patients at the special needs hospital, has said he no longer has faith the inquiry will carry out a full and proper investigation into the scandal.

Among his concerns were that many families did not feel comfortable giving their statements to anyone other than their legal representatives due to the sensitive nature of their evidence, as well as significant trust issues.

He also said he is deeply troubled that many families have not yet seen their loved one’s medical records.

This means they may be unaware of hospital visits or injuries sustained by their relatives when giving evidence.

The inquiry has already heard examples of families with unanswered questions over suspicious and unexplained injuries.

“I would have thought the inquiry would want to get the best possible evidence from families,” continued Mr Brown.

“Surely that’s the only way we can ever really get to the truth and prevent anything like this from happening again?”

In response, Mr Kark KC said the Muckamore Inquiry has taken the position that families and patients cannot give statements to their legal firm so as not to damage the ongoing police investigation.

The PSNI probe is the UK’s largest ever adult safeguarding investigation, with detectives reviewing the equivalent of 34 years’ of CCTV footage.

“The police investigations are not yet completed, and some of the witnesses who give evidence to the Inquiry could also be relevant to the criminal proceedings,” said Mr Kark KC.

“Some of the witnesses from whom we have already heard have also made statements to the PSNI.

“There has already been one challenge to the continuation of this inquiry which has been heard both in the High Court and in the Court of Appeal.

“The procedures adopted by the inquiry came under scrutiny as part of the courts’ consideration.”

He continued: “In my view it would be wrong to concede to the wishes of those who want me to adopt a procedure which would mean that the inquiry could risk not being compliant with its duties under the memorandum of understanding by handing sole control of the witness statement taking process to a private firm representing those witnesses.

“That could open the way to a further legal challenge to this inquiry proceeding.

“If I allow this now, it could be regarded as unfair to others if I do not allow them the same facility later in the inquiry.”

Regarding statements being given by witnesses without having seen medical records beforehand, Mr Kark KC said: “I have repeatedly said that if we wait for every document or note relating to every patient involved in this inquiry, not only would the inquiry be very significantly delayed but the inquiry would be swamped with material, only a fraction of which may in fact be required by the inquiry.

“My preferred course is to make targeted requests to the trust and to other organisations once we have analysed the evidence received by the inquiry.”

Mr Kark KC also addressed his proposal to strip core participant status from five people previously awarded the status and said the matter will be examined on Thursday.

In closing, he said he hopes the inquiry “can now move forward with full engagement and co-operation from the witnesses who wish to give evidence”.

He added: “I have to protect the integrity of this inquiry. I have a duty to act fairly to all and to ensure the progress of the inquiry.”