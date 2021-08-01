Champion boxer Carl Frampton pictured next to former manager Barry McGuigan for first time since court battle

Champion boxer Carl Frampton has been spotted standing beside his former manager Barry McGuigan for the first time since their 2020 court battle.

The pair were pictured on social media standing in the same room, as both were in Essex for the Matchroom Fight Camp event, which saw Chris Billam-Smith edge out Tommy McCarthy in the cruiserweight title clash.

The image shows both Frampton and McGuigan observing the buildup to the bout, as both fighters conducted preparations.

Frampton was there to support pal McCarthy, while Billam-Smith is trained by Barry McGuigan’s son Shane, who previously trained Frampton to his super-bantamweight and featerweight world titles.

Frampton had already bumped into former trainer Shane McGuigan during the build up to the event.

In a video which emerged during the week on social media, McGuigan calls Frampton “such a child” for “going all the way over here” as they passed each other in a dark corridor.

But Frampton quickly shot back that he had come over for the fight to “be in his mate's corner” as a “bucket of water boy”.

The brief video ends with Shane McGuigan stepping into a lift, where he calls Frampton a ‘fool”.

Frampton and McGuigan enjoyed huge success before their partnership turned sour.

Nicknamed The Jackal for his exploits in the ring, the fighter won world titles in two different weight divisions.

The pair were involved in an acrimonious split in 2017 and then a further multi-million-pound court battle.

The former two-weight world champion was suing his ex-manager and Cyclone Promotions for alleged withheld earnings.

Frampton sued his ex-manager for alleged withheld earnings from big bouts staged in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

He was claiming up to £6m against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Barry McGuigan was a director - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

Lawyers for the Belfast fighter alleged that he had been signed up to a "slave contract".

Mr McGuigan was claiming in a counter suit against the Belfast boxer for breach of contract after their partnership ended in 2017.

In November 2020 the case was resolved out of court in a confidential settlement.

Speaking at the time the settlement was announced, Frampton said he was "extremely happy" with the terms of the agreement – and welcomed the end of the dispute.

Mr McGuigan said his family was "pleased to see this lawsuit come to an end".

The legal action ended after a marathon 19 days of evidence.

Both men denied any wrongdoing throughout the case.