Champion jockey Frankie Dettori set to take the saddle in Northern Ireland for first time

Italian horseracing legend Frankie Dettori is set to make his Northern Ireland racing debut next month at Down Royal.

The 52-year-old, who won The Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, is one of the most decorated sportsmen of all time, being named Longines World’s Best Jockey four times and winning over 3,000 races in his 35-year career.

Ahead of his expected final race at the Longines Hong Kong Mile Stakes in December, Dettori will take to the saddle for the first time on Northern Ireland turf at the Grant Thornton Race Evening on Friday, September 8.

As well as entertaining the crowds on the racetrack, Dettori will also host an exclusive ‘Evening with Frankie Dettori’ in Down Royal’s premium Shortcross Gin Suite.

Dettori will share remarkable stories from his illustrious racing career, including the Godolphin years - some of his proudest and record-breaking achievements – his MBE, the medal for being made a Commedatore in Italy, big wins including the ‘magnificent seven’ at Ascot, the Breeders' Cup, St Leger and Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe wins – and of course his plans for retirement.

Emma Meehan, the chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse, said securing Dettori to host the Q&A session and race at the Lisburn track is “quite the feather in our cap”.

“In a career spanning over 35 years, Frankie has never ridden in Northern Ireland so hosting him at the racetrack is such a coup for us, and one of the last opportunities for racing enthusiasts to see him compete professionally,” she said.

“Frankie fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him perform one of his trademark flying dismounts in the Down Royal winner’s enclosure, and those fans who purchase a ticket to the evening audience will also have the chance to put their questions to Frankie and get up close and personal in photographs with the Italian racing champion.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Dettori said: “I’ve had a fantastic career that has seen me race across the globe but believe it or not I’ve never ridden in Northern Ireland, so this is a first for me.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to Emma and her team at Down Royal Racecourse for their kind invitation to not only compete on Irish turf, but to host an evening of great craic with my Irish fans.”

Dettori’s last race in the UK will be at Royal Ascot’s Champions Day on October 21.

Tickets for ‘An Evening with Frankie Dettori’ at Down Royal are £55 per person and include admission, premier enclosure badge, access to the Shortcross Gin Suite from gates opening, race card, a pint and a £5 Matched Bet.

For more detail on the Grant Thornton Race Evening and to purchase tickets to An Evening with Frankie Dettori, visit www.downroyal.com/fixtures