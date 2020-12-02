Chance of snow for Christmas... and earlier

The first signs of snow could be seen here overnight

As families across Northern Ireland prepare to celebrate a festive season with a difference, the hope of a white Christmas is one tradition that remains.

Forecaster Simon Partridge from the Met Office said that while December 25 is still too far off for predictions, Northern Ireland may be in for a sprinkling of the white stuff sooner than expected.

"Usually we get a reasonable idea from seven days out, and from three days we can really hone in on the detail," he said.

"Looking further ahead than that, you're really just looking at general weather patterns than being able to have any specific outlook."

Despite this, he said the first signs of snow could be seen here overnight.

"We'll see a cold front clearing through the day on Wednesday which will introduce some colder air.

"There will be some wintery showers which could ironically bring a little dusting of snow on some of the higher hills.

"It's well timed really as Tuesday is the first day of meteorological winter."

The Met Office defines a white Christmas as a single flake of snow falling anywhere in the UK within the 24 hours of Christmas day.

"It has to be proven, so you will need a video or photo that can be verified," Mr Partridge said.

He said most of the time it is reported at a manned observation stations, which for Northern Ireland means Belfast International Airport.

Despite bookies racing to place bets, he said that it could only ever be based on guesswork this far off from Christmas.

"They try to keep an eye on our longer range forecasts, which for us covers December 15-29.

"It does mention the fact that temperatures will be near or a little below average in general through that period. So maybe that will give them a little more hope that temperatures will be on the cooler side, but it's a very fine line at the moment."

Bookmakers Paddy Power have currently set odds of Christmas day snow at Belfast International Airport at 6/1, behind several airports in Scotland all placed at 4/1 while London Heathrow has odds of 11/2.

Information from the Met Office also shows that most parts of the UK are far more likely to experience snow between January and March than in December.

Records also show that a snowflake has fallen somewhere in the UK 38 times out of the last 54 years. Dickensian scenes of widespread snow on the ground are much rarer, happening just four times in the last 51 years.