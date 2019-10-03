Chance to be a chorister at Belfast cathedral

Belfast Cathedral is offering children aged between seven and 12 the opportunity to become choristers for the day

The events, which will take place on October 12 and November 9, will see children enjoy singing workshops with the cathedral's new director of music, Matthew Owens, and other musicians.

Participants will also learn about what it is to be a chorister, and the history of Belfast Cathedral.

At the end of each event, the young choristers will perform for family and friends at a short service led by the Dean of Belfast, The Very Reverend Stephen Forde.

Mr Owens said: "This is a great opportunity for children from Belfast and beyond to experience singing in the magnificent space of Belfast Cathedral."

The 'Be a Chorister for a Day' event is free. However, places are limited and be applied for by emailing: BACFAD@belfastcathedral.org.