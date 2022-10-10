Chancellor brings forward publication of fiscal plan to October 31

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced he is bringing forward to unveiling of fiscal plan and OBR forecasts by almost a month.

Mr Kwarteng initially was supposed to publish his plans on November 23vbut it now will be available on Monday, October 31.

The new date means his plans will be announced before the Bank of England announce their latest decision on interest rates on 3rd November.

The Office for Budget Responsibility’s independent economic forecasts (OBR) will also be published that day.

In a letter to the chairman of House of Commons Treasury Committee Mel Stride, the Chancellor said “I have previously written to inform you that an economic and fiscal forecast will be published alongside the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 23 November. I have decided to bring this date forward to 31 October.”

"This forecast, in addition to the forecast that will be commissioned in spring, will fulfil the obligation for the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to produce at least two forecasts in a financial year, as is required by legislation.”

"Upon my arrival in office, I received preliminary analysis from the OBR, but I have since made significant policy announcements including the Growth Plan."

“It is important that a forecast includes a full and final assessment of the impact of policy measures on the economy and public finances and, as such, it would not be appropriate to publish the initial analysis that the OBR provided.”

Last week, it was previously reported the UK Government would be sticking to the November date.

The statement is expected to detail how the Chancellor intends to pay for tax cuts as well as reducing debt.

The new date comes as market reaction to Mr Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’ led to turmoil, including mortgage lenders pulling products and the Bank of England raising interest rates.

Dame Arlene Foster branded parts of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement as “monumentally stupid” while the DUP’s Sammy Wilson said some of the proposals “benefit everyone”.

However, he acknowledged the Chancellor will have to be more transparent about how the plans will be funded.