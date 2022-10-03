Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announces u-turn on proposed scrapping of 45p income tax

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced he will revise the scrapping of the 45p rate of income tax in a u-turn days after it was announced as part of the ‘mini-budget.’

Multiple Conservative MPs shared their opposition to the plan which was criticised for appearing to benefit those on higher salaries.

In a statement Mr Kwarteng said: “From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our Growth Plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy.”

"However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

"As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened.”

"This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package.

"First, our Energy Price Guarantee, which will support households and businesses with their energy bills.

“Second, cutting taxes to put money back in the pockets of 30 million hard-working people and grow our economy.

"Third, driving supply side reforms - including accelerating major infrastructure projects - to get Britain moving.”

The Prime Minister Liz Truss previously told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg she was committed to it as part of a package to make the tax system "simpler" and boost growth."

Mr Kwarteng made the announcement days into the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The Head of Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland, Roger Pollen, told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster the backtrack from the government was "slightly surprising.”

“The principle of it is not the point, it shows the government has already made a misstep in its two weeks of action, which is not welcome because it undermines confidence.

“I see Sterling has risen on the back of the news, so let’s hope it’s the only stumble they make and we can actually see clear policies coming through that we can rely and build our businesses on”

However, Mr Pollen said this part of Mr Kwarteng’s budget was not something their “members were focused on.”

“Our members weren’t focused on this part of the package at all, they were focused on the energy packets which were promised.

“That’s where there is a real problem, businesses have been articulate in the problems they’re facing. Government has now came forward and said yes we will give you support, but there is a blockage in the system,” he said.

"The commitment to money for businesses is great and we can bank that, but we haven’t seen the cash yet and prices are rising.”

“It’s exactly what we need to see, it’s just not coming along yet.”

The Head of the FSB continued to say he has written to ministers for help for businesses and has met with both Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker.

“We have to focus on the time now and deliver, because we will just keep seeing businesses going under and that’s unacceptable. "