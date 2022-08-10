Chancellor should ‘move at pace’ to ensure £400 energy support payment paid to NI households

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi speaking at the Financial and Professional Services Dinner at Mansion House in the City of London. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022.

The DUP has called on the UK Government to “move at pace” in order to ensure a a £400 payment to help with energy costs in Northern Ireland is issued in the autumn.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi earlier confirmed he would do everything in his power to deliver the money to households in Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, along with the Utility Regulator, met with the Chancellor in Belfast on Wednesday.

The Westminster politician earlier told BBC NI he could not guarantee Northern Ireland will receive the money at the same time as the rest of the UK.

DUP minister Gordon Lyons said: “The Government needs to move at pace to get the mechanism in place.

“With three hundred energy suppliers in GB and only six in Northern Ireland, the Treasury could do this very easily and ensure people have the money for the Autumn.

"This makes sense rather than a Stormont department spending months designing and building a system to make the one-off payments. The Job Start scheme took an extra nine months to set up an NI equivalent when DfC tried to design a bespoke scheme.

"I am pleased that following today's meeting, the Chancellor and colleagues from other departments in Northern Ireland agreed that the simplest and quickest easy to get this money to householders in Northern Ireland is via direct payments from the Treasury to local energy suppliers.

"I hope that this will now be progressed quickly so that people in NI can benefit at the same time as everyone else in the United Kingdom.

“Whilst we welcome the energy payment, it is not a solution. We made a submission to the Treasury last March which recommended a series of tax cuts which would have reduced people’s bills every month rather than Treasury having to make one-off payment to households.”

The money, which is part of a package announced in May this year, will come in six instalments over six months to some 29 million households.

Households will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 between December and March, the Government said.

However, there was uncertainty over whether the money could be given to households here as a result of the current political stalemate.

The region is currently without a functioning Executive or assembly as part of the DUP’s protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Despite the intervention it is not expected an announcement about the payments will be issued this week, with Mr Zahawi saying he will do “everything in his power” to ensure the money comes through in the autumn.

He said the government was "absolutely committed" to bringing the payments here.

“The commitment we are making is we will make sure working with the utility regulator and working with the Northern Ireland Economy and Finance ministers to deliver this. The £400 will begin to drop in, in the autumn,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“We will deliver this additional help which is why I am in Northern Ireland today to work through how we are going to do that.

"The UK Government will deliver on its promise. I can promise you I will do that.

"I know families across Northern Ireland are feeling anxious about rising costs and the UK government has stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets.

"My pledge to everyone in Northern Ireland who has a gas and electricity metre they will get that additional help. The reason I am travelling to Northern Ireland is to make sure I sit down with the regulator and try and work through, as I did before on vaccines… to make sure we get this help at speed to every household.

"We delivered an unprecedented level of support in July with a national insurance cut that will put £330 back into workers' pockets this year, while many of Northern Ireland's most vulnerable households have already received the first instalment of a £650 cost-of-living payment.

"Not only will the second instalment of that payment arrive this autumn, but I've been clear that we are absolutely committed to bringing an equivalent to the £400 energy bills discount to Northern Ireland as soon as possible to ease the burden on families."

On Tuesday Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said any workarounds to getting the money will “take some time to try and work through”.

“These payments should have hit people’s bank accounts the way the other fuel support payments have begun to and we need to do all that we can, working with the Treasury, working with the British Government, to do that in the absence of others who are unwilling to form a government,” she said.

“This one-off payment of £400 is not going to be enough.

“It will assist, but this winter is going to be bleak for many families and low income workers and that is why we need a functioning Executive.

“This has taken time to try and get a workaround and people are struggling here and now.”