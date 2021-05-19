Changes to be made as AQE exams to go ahead

The tests are set to go ahead in grammar school locations on consecutive Saturdays

Transfer tests will go ahead as planned this year – but there will be mitigations in place to offset the impact of Covid-19 closures on pupils.

The tests, normally used by 34 Grammar schools to select pupils for the Year 8 intake, are set to go ahead in grammar school locations on consecutive Saturdays – November 20, 27 and December 4 - but there will be revisions to the content of both the English and Maths sections of the papers, exams body AQE said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the education of young people since March 2020,” AQE Co-CEO, Dr Darrin Barr, said.

"Their learning has been disrupted and the children hoping to take the AQE assessment in the autumn are understandably needing clarity and certainty. We have sought to revise the assessment accordingly, putting their best interests at the heart of our approach.

“We also know that schools, parents and pupils are working off our past papers, available free of charge on the AQE website, for practice for this year’s assessment. It is essential that we provide consistency whilst making it more straightforward and accessible for the children.” he added.

AQE said the decision has been reached following extensive engagement with its 34 member grammar schools and through them a large number of local primary schools.

“AQE has engaged with schools and other stakeholders to ensure that its plans reflect the needs of the schools and, above all, the participating pupils,” it said.

"The AQE has listened to the feedback from the schools and parents. Amendments have been made to reflect the impact of the pandemic and to make these assessments more accessible.”

Changes to the format for the tests include the provision of detailed English and Mathematics support documents, which will be made available on the AQE website for parents and teachers to access.

Mathematics and English questions have been revised to make them more accessible for this year’s assessment.

AQE said that despite being sympathetic to the campaign from some parents to have the tests held in primary schools, the tests will still be held in grammar school settings.

"We are very sympathetic to this, however, as a private body it is not within our power to do this. We have no remit or authority on this area but these discussions remain ongoing and we will provide updates if there is any movement on this issue,” added Dr Barr.