‘Chaotic’ roads in north west criticised by SDLP as cold weather could bring more disruption

Oran McGarvey from the Foyle Road on his sleigh

The famous Roaring Meg cannon on the City Walls of Derry covered in snow

Further disruption is expected across Northern Ireland today as the cold snap continues.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice that has been in place since noon yesterday will remain in place until noon today.

Snow showers overnight on Monday and into Tuesday caused major disruption in some parts, particularly in the north west.

The Met Office has said disruption can be expected today on some roads and railways, and drivers should prepare for longer journeys.

It also warned of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Aisling Doherty and Pablo O'Connor enjoying the snow

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning.

“Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere in the region potentially seeing 5-10cm, and up to 15cm for the higher ground in the north of Northern Ireland, and mid/northern Wales.

“In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.”

Conditions in the north west since the start of the week have been described as “chaos”.

The PSNI said yesterday afternoon that they received 19 reports of traffic accidents in the Derry City and Strabane area alone since Monday morning.

Several schools in the area were closed yesterday, with further closures expected today.

Translink said some bus services were “severely affected” by the freezing weather conditions yesterday.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan described the travel situation in the north west. “It’s awful that schools are having to close because of the state of the roads around the district, it’s shambolic to be frank,” he said.

Sean McCleary (9) enjoying the winter weather

“There was chaos around the city last night, we were inundated with calls, photos and video footage of collisions.

“We do our best to relay these requests to [Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI)]. In some instances I was able to assist personally on different streets with salt, but the bigger picture is that DfI have come up short here.”

Speaking to the BBC, DfI Roads Service engineer Peter McParland defended the response to the conditions.

“All gritters have made it safely back to the depots and currently all main roads are open and passable with care, but I would stress that we can’t guarantee all roads will be free of ice even after they’ve been salted,” he said.

The RAC said there was a “huge spike” in breakdowns on Tuesday across the UK due to icy conditions.

“Even though the weather is largely dry in most places, today is proving far busier than yesterday, which is unusual as Monday is generally the biggest day for breakdowns,” a spokesperson said.

“Flat batteries are the top reason for drivers calling us out as cars with older ones finally give up the ghost in the cold.

“Ice, and in some areas snow, are the biggest risks for drivers this week — particularly on stretches of road that haven’t been treated.

“It’s vital everyone slows down and gives themselves plenty of time to brake and react in the event that something unexpected happens.”