Chaotic scenes outside Antrim Hospital as patients treated in ambulances in car park

Rows of ambulances , many with patients inside, in the car park outside Antrim Area hospital this evening, PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

These are the chaotic scenes at Antrim Area Hospital this evening (Tuesday) as healthcare workers struggle to cope with demand for their services.

At one point outside Antrim Area Hospital, a queue of 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside the Emergency Department while inside, a further 43 patients were waiting for an emergency bed.

Doctors were observed treating patients, including elderly men and women in their dressing gowns, in the hospital car park.

Director of operations at the Northern Trust Wendy Magowan told the PA news agency that 100 of the hospital's 400 beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients.

"The pressure has been building, we are seeing our Covid figures here in Antrim hospital increasing. Day in day we're not seeing this second surge starting to abate at all," she said.

She said one patient had waited in an ambulance for 10 hours last night.

"We have never known that in Antrim hospital, that simply does not happen but there wasn't a safe area to bring that patient in," she said.

Ms Magowan said emergency department staff were working with ambulance personnel to ensure patients waiting in vehicles were getting appropriate treatment.

She said the situation had improved since the peak of 17 ambulances queuing on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are outreaching from the emergency department where we need to make sure those patients are safe and are cared for to the best of our ability," she said.

She said some patients had been transferred to Belfast Trust hospitals.

The scenes unfolded as First Minister Arlene Foster participated in a call with other UK political leaders to review the planned relaxation of restrictions on household gatherings over Christmas.

No decisions were taken, with Stormont ministers set to convene to discuss the situation on Thursday amid intensifying calls from medics to rethink the relaxations and introduce fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus.

At that meeting, health minister Robin Swann will propose a series of new restrictions to executive colleagues.

"I will be bringing a paper to the executive on Thursday with a number of recommendations," he told MLAs earlier this afternoon.