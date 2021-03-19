Charges after police come across crash and family attempting to flee wreck

A man and a woman have been charged by police after a car crashed with children on board.

Police expressed relief no one was seriously injured after a crash in Craigavon in which they came across a family attempting to flee the wreck.

It happened in the Brownlow Road area on Wednesday night.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with various motoring offences including driving when unfit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without due care and attention. A 34-year-old man has been charged with cruelty to children.

Both are due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the crash involved a suspected drink driver and it was thought the children were not wearing any restraints at the time of the crash.

A man and woman were seen running away after their car crashed into a ditch. They had three children with them, one of which was a "very young baby," police said.

"Police located the two adults and children nearby. The adults were arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit along with a number of other driving offences," a PSNI Facebook post said."Thankfully the children will recover from their injuries, however it could have been so much worse. It’s not thought the children had any restraints in place, 6ft to the left was a 25ft drop and 2ft left was a very large tree."Never ever drink and drive and never put your child’s life at risk by bringing them with you."