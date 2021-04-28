Charges against man who was present at death of NI student Jeni Larmour to be reviewed

The case of a man who was present at the death of Co Armagh student Jeni Larmour was adjourned for prosecutors to review the charges against him at court in Newcastle on Wednesday.

Kavir Kalliecharan (19) of Coleridge Close, Leeds was not present at Newcastle Magistrates Court for the proceedings.

He is charged with possessing MDMA, Ketamine and cannabis at Newcastle University's Park View Student Village on October 3 last year.

Ms Larmour, from Newtownhamilton, was found dead in her halls of residence on the same date.

A former deputy head girl at Armagh Royal School, she had just moved to the city to study architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecutor told the court that on the October 3, 2020 Mr Kalliecharan was at a flat in Newcastle University's student accommodation.

An ambulance was called to the flat at around 6am due to reports Ms Larmour had been found not breathing.

"The death of Ms Larmour was confirmed by paramedics upon their arrival," the prosecutor said.

She told the court Ms Larmour was located in the same room in the multi-occupancy flat as the defendant.

"At the time of the incident there were a number of other people present," the prosecutor said.

The property was searched by officers and a number of items were found and seized. These items were tested and found to be drugs, MDMA and Ketamine.

The prosecutor told the court they had requested the full police file on the incident so that the CPS could ensure all lines of enquiry have been "conducted appropriately".

"This obviously is going to take some time, we haven't had the case long enough to conduct that," she said.

The prosecutor asked the judge for an eight week adjournment "for the CPS to review the severity of the charges".

Mr Kalliecharan's solicitor Michael O'Garra said he didn't understand why his client was being prosecuted at all.

"He is charged with simple possession of drugs, he is a young man of no previous convictions and ordinarily someone would expect somebody to be dealt with not through the courts, but by way of caution," he said.

"I accept totally that there are horrifically tragic circumstances surrounding this particular case, but nonetheless, have invited the crown to look at his case despite that, they will do so and it may well be there are further investigations conducted, I accept that."

The case was adjourned until June 23 and Mr O'Garra was told Mr Kalliecharan will need to be present in court for this hearing.