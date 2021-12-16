Charges for going to casualty and GP visits mentioned in official Department of Health document

The list outlines measures which could be put in place to help the cash-strapped health service raise money

Prescription charges, fees for domiciliary care, and paying to see a GP or attend an Emergency Department (ED) are among a list of cash-saving measures believed to have been considered by the Executive.

The list, contained in an official Department of Health document, outlines a number of measures which could be put in place to help the cash-strapped health service raise money.

While a senior official has said they were not proposed by Health Minister Robin Swann, she could not rule out the possibility that some of the measures may be implemented in future.

The list came to light during Thursday morning’s meeting of the Stormont health committee as MLAs received a briefing on the health service budget.

According to a document provided to the committee ahead of the meeting, “potential revenue-raising options were included in the information provided by the Department in the recent return to the Fiscal Commission”.

However, it stressed “these revenue proposals are intended only as illustrations of what may be possible and do not represent the Health Minister’s policy or proposed action”.

The list includes a range of options, including some already in place in other parts of the UK, such as prescription charges, domiciliary care charges, and the introduction of an early years registration charge.

It also details schemes not in place in other parts of the UK, including the introduction of ED charges, fees for hearing aids, paying for non-emergency patient transport, paying for missed GP appointments, changes and charges for dental treatment, community meals charges, and a review of eligibility for HSC-funded sight tests.

Brigitte Worth, the director of finance at the Department of Health, said officials were asked to cost a range of measures by the Department of Finance.

“My understanding was the Executive had discussions around whether any of these things would be implemented and that if they were to be implemented, that would have been set out in the minister’s statement on the budget,” she explained.

“But obviously it’s still a draft budget, so I can’t comment on whether these are or aren’t likely to be introduced in the future, but that’s the context in which they were put forward.

“They weren’t necessarily put forward, in fact they were definitely not proposals put forward by the minister.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “The document says it does not represent a definite direction of travel but to me, it definitely does.

“It indicates a direction of travel that would lead to the destruction of the NHS, the dismantling of it, and people who really can’t afford and who have paid into the NHS for decades being forced to pay.

“It’s a very, very deeply concerning document.”

Earlier, Ms Worth told the committee the funding gap for the Department of Health to deliver services next year “is likely to be well in excess of £500m”.

She continued: “To live within the allocated budget will therefore require reductions in spending from current levels in some areas and that will mean that we will be faced with some difficult decisions to determine what can be funded from the allocation available.

“It also inevitably means that it will be impossible for us to fund all of our proposed rebuilding activities.”