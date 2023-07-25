Charges set to be introduced at one of Co Antrim town’s last free car parks

Councillors agreed to the introduction of an all-day parking ticket for workers at a cost of £2.50 and a six-monthly fee of £250 (stock image)

Parking charges are set to be introduced at one of the last remaining free town centre car parks in Carrickfergus.

It was agreed behind closed doors at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last month to commence a 12-week consultation process “as soon as possible”.

Charges will be introduced at Carrickfergus Castle car park, as well as three in Ballymena - two at Mount Street and another at Broughshane Street.

According to minutes, councillors were reminded by interim chief executive Valerie Watts the decision had “already been taken by council during the rates setting process”.

The minutes stated that members “expressed a number of concerns regarding the introduction of charges including the need for workers’ permits”.

They were told officers would review costs for monthly and quarterly parking in relation to concerns raised “in respect of parking for town centre workers in the borough’s three main towns”.

At last month’s meeting of the council’s Environment and Economy Committee, councillors agreed, also behind closed doors, to the introduction of an all-day parking ticket for workers at a cost of £2.50 and a six-monthly fee of £250 with consideration to be given for a quarterly charge at a number of council-owned car parks in Mid and East Antrim.

The council says this would “particularly benefit those availing of the facilities for working in the town centre”.

DUP councillor Billy Ashe said he wished to be recorded as against the proposal.

A public consultation on those car parks took place for 21 days in accordance with car parking legislation, a council spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also stated that the Carrickfergus Castle car park was not “transferred” to council and as a result was not specified in the legislation.

No date has been set for the introduction of charges at the location as a 12-week consultation is to be undertaken.

The spokesperson added: “Charges are being introduced to help offset the pressures council faced in keeping rates to as low as level as possible.”

Commenting on the proposal, Mr Ashe said: “I will await patiently the outcome of the public consultation to see where we go from here. One of the things I want to do with the public consultation is to make sure everyone is aware of it.”

Mr Ashe described any introduction of charges at the castle car park as “counter productive”.

“I think it is a false economy and will affect our frontline tourism product.”