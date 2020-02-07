Charity appeal in memory of Greenvale Hotel crush victim Lauren Bullock

Family and friends of tragic Lauren Bullock, one of three young people who died in a crush at Cookstown's Greenvale Hotel almost a year ago, have set up an appeal in her memory to raise money for two local children's charities.

Lauren, from Donaghmore, was just 17 when she, Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) died as a huge crowd gathered for a St Patrick's Day disco outside the Co Tyrone venue.

The GoFundMe appeal, which was set up just two days ago, has already raised more than £1,000 of its initial £5,000 target.

The appeal has been organised by Mary Bullock, Catherine McHugh and Hannah Campbell.

In a heartfelt message posted on the fundraising page, they wrote: "It is almost a year since Lauren walked with us in our family.

"We miss her dearly - every moment of every day.

"Our hearts were broken when she was taken from this world.

"So, to honour her legacy of thinking and doing for others, we have decided to raise some money for charity in Lauren's memory

"Eighty of us will be Climbing Cuilcagh Mountain - The Stairway to Heaven - on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

"We will walk in Lauren's memory.

"We will walk and talk and laugh and share our stories and memories.

"The charities we will donate to will be Angel Wishes and Children in Crossfire.

"Lauren loved helping others and she was particularly passionate about helping children."

Angel Wishes supports children who are fighting cancer.

It was created by Gaye Kerr in memory of her twins Helen and Brian.

Children in Crossfire works with poor youngsters in Tanzania and Ethiopia to help them achieve their potential.

Following the tragedy, owner of the hotel Michael McElhatton (52) and a 40-year-old man, who is understood to be a member of the hotel's door staff, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Both were later bailed.

Last night the PSNI issued an update on its investigation into the Greenvale deaths.

"To date two people have been arrested and a further eight people have been interviewed under caution," a PSNI spokesman told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The two people arrested have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service."