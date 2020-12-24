Charity boost: Maghaberry prisoners raise money for children with autism

Christmas gift: David Savage, Maghaberry Prison Deputy Governor, presents a cheque for £5,185, proceeds of prisoners’ recycling and catering fundraising efforts to Trudi Kildea, National Autistic Society. Also pictured at Santa’s Grotto are her son Luke and Jasmine Savage, daughter of David

Money raised by prisoners at Maghaberry during the Covid emergency has been handed over to an autistic children's charity.

David Savage, the deputy governor of Maghaberry, visited the Newtownards Branch of the National Autistic Society to present a cheque for £5,185, proceeds of prisoners' recycling and catering fundraising efforts.

He also delivered Christmas trees made out of recycled wood, for families involved with the Autistic Society.

Prisoners were involved in recycling plastic cups and electrical waste during the pandemic, while others made tray bakes which were sold to staff.

During a barbecue lunch hosted by prisoners to mark Hidden Heroes Day, staff also generously contributed to a charity collection.

Mr Savage said: "I know the money raised will be welcome in what has been a very difficult year for charities across Northern Ireland. Some of that donated will be used to create a unique children's winter wonderland experience for autistic children, with the remainder assisting the society in its tireless work to provide support, guidance and advice for autistic children."

Autism Society chairperson Trudi Kildea said: "The money raised will help with several costs including virtual interactive shows and virtual craft sessions for the kids."