Charity champion: Black Santa gets fundraiser under way at St Anne's Cathedral

Good cause: Dean of Belfast Rev Stephen Forde begins his annual Christmas sit-out on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral

Covid-19 isn't going to stop the Dean of St Anne's from completing the traditional Black Santa vigil on the steps of the cathedral in the heart of Belfast.

And yesterday morning the Very Rev Stephen Forde took up residence for the annual charity campaign which will continue until Christmas Eve.

Dean Forde is Belfast's fifth Black Santa - the tradition was started by Dean Sammy Crooks in 1976 and maintained by deans Jack Shearer, Houston McKelvey and John Mann.

This year is particularly challenging as the pandemic restrictions mean footfall in Donegall Street, where Black Santa stands daily with his barrel, will be dramatically reduced.

However, a much improved online presence means that Black Santa can be seen in every home via his dedicated website.

Dean Forde was joined yesterday by the Rt Rev George Davison, Bishop of Connor, and the Rt Rev David McClay, Bishop of Down and Dromore.

"There's always plenty to do to get ready, but there was a bit more this year," said Dean Forde.

"I had to fix my face covering. Somehow I had to stop my glasses from steaming up! I had to ensure two-metre social distancing.

"The first day is always a bit hectic," he said.

"It was a privilege to welcome the Lord Mayor of Belfast Frank McCoubrey who stopped by to offer his encouragement."

This year, Dean Forde has chosen to focus on charities supporting people with mental health issues, though 200 charities will benefit overall.

If you are in the city centre, Dean Forde would be delighted to see you stopping by Belfast Cathedral - or paying a visit to the Black Santa website. You can also donate by text - text SANTA to 70660 to donate £10.