Charity fight event in Belfast marred by violence outside hotel

Image of the scene outside Crowne Plaza Belfast.

Fighting broke out between groups of spectators at a charity Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event in Belfast on Saturday night.

The event, run by Ultra MMA, took place at the Crowne Plaza hotel which is located at Milltown Road, Shaw’s Bridge.

Videos seen by the Belfast Telegraph show fighting inside and outside the venue.

In one indoor video men are seen attacking each other resulting in a woman being knocked onto a table.

Additional footage shows groups of men squaring up to each other, one wearing a clearly bloodied white shirt.

Around 20 men are involved, with a number throwing punches while others attempt to defuse the situation.

As it unfolds a man can be seen lying motionless on the ground, while other men continue to exchange vicious punches and kicks.

What appears to be a staff member, wearing an apron, intervenes to assist another woman who is knocked to the ground in the melee outside.

A passer-by can then be heard saying: “This is a disgrace of a country.”

Police in south Belfast said a report of anti-social behaviour involving a number of individuals in the Milltown Road area was received on Saturday at 7.25pm.

The PSNI said: “Upon the arrival of officers a short time later, the crowd gathered in a car park dispersed and no reports of injuries or complaints were made.”

The Ultra MMA website said the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast raised £37,933 in total.

The organisation says it has raised over £10 million for Cancer Research UK by providing participants with eight weeks of training to take part in a “glamorous event”.

Events are for beginners and there is no need for MMA experience as fighters are matched with an opponent of the same ability, weight, age and fitness level to ensure a fair fight.

Crowne Plaza Hotel said it was not in a position to comment on the event.

Ultra MMA has also been contacted for a statement.