Charity St Vincent De Paul says people ‘desperate’ amid 150% increase in demand for organisation’s services

People take part in an Enough is Enough rally at Belfast City Hall (Mark Marlow/PA)

A local charity caring for those who are vulnerable has said it has recently seen a 150% increase in demand for help with oil in the last two months and described people as feeling “desperate”.

The St Vincent de Paul charity said they have received 1,600 calls for help and support in September amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis which has seen people facing rising bills and prices for gas, oil and electricity.

Last week Prime Minister Liz Truss confirmed Northern Ireland households will receive a £400 energy bill discount in November – but people here are still in the dark as to exactly when the help will be received.

Mary Waide from St Vincent de Paul told BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday with Steven Rainey programme people don’t have enough money to pay for their heating, energy costs and food.

Read more United Ireland will need support of convincing majorities, Tanaiste says

"We have found a big increase in requests for energy - that's electricity, gas and oil," she told the programme.

"We have a 30% increase in requests coming into the Belfast office. In four weeks 1,600 people have approached us asking for help.

"In August and September, calls about oil are at a 158% increase, electricity at a 20% increase and gas at a 24% increase.

"One mother was coming at the end of every third week and she managed for the three weeks but the fourth week came and she had nothing - neither heat nor food.

"People this year are getting ready for a hard winter - they are looking for heavy blankets, fleeces and boots and are really stocking up on things that previously there would not have been a big demand for at this stage.

"This is only the start - we have had quite mild weather so we are expecting a deluge of requests."

Read more Service that boiler, and other ways to keep the heat in this winter

It comes as hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall in Belfast on Saturday to demand more government action amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The event, which was organised by campaign group the Cost of Living Coalition, was addressed by representatives from trade unions, community groups and political parties.

One of those who spoke to the crowd was Northern Ireland's Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma.

She said verbal assurances from government ministers to protect young people meant nothing without action.

"Words won't feed our children, they won't keep our children warm, nor will they give them a safe place to live," she said.

"What we need is action to do that and for too long successive governments, both here and across the water, have made the political choice - and make no mistake a choice is what they've done - to make sure we have a certain level of child poverty and that child poverty exists."

Ms Yiasouma said that prior to the pandemic there were 110,000 children in Northern Ireland living in poverty.

"I can't even imagine what that's going to look like by Christmas," she said.

The commissioner said there were concerns that some children could die from hypothermia over the winter months.

"This is Northern Ireland in 2022 and we're worried about children dying of hypothermia," she said.

"It's time for our governments, wherever they are, to make different choices.

"We haven't got a government across the water that will do that. We need a government here in Northern Ireland to do that."