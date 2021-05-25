Charity to restore woodlands in Mourne estate

Deal done: The Woodland Trust has taken ownership of 156 hectares of the Mourne Park estate. Credit: Michael Cooper

The Woodland Trust Northern Ireland has announced the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity as it purchased land within Mourne Park in Kilkeel.

Thanks to funding from DAERA, Garfield Weston Foundation and gifts in wills, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity has taken ownership and management of 156 hectares (386 acres) of the Mourne Park estate with ambitions to restore ancient woodland.

The charity plans to open the woodland to the public for free, once the first phase of works is completed in 2022. Mourne Park, which is set at the southern side of the Mournes just beyond Kilkeel, has been in private ownership for over 500 hundred years. Mourne Park will enable the Woodland Trust to protect and restore ancient woodland, re-establish new habitats for wildlife and to open the woodland for free for people.

Work has already begun as the Woodland Trust has been restoring the existing 73 hectares of ancient woodland for the past three years in partnership with the former owners.

Ian McCurley, director of Woodland Trust Northern Ireland, said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Woodland Trust in Northern Ireland, allowing us to fulfil our vision of protecting and restoring ancient woodland”.