Charles and Camilla visit Belfast's CS Lewis Square and Grand Opera House on second day of Northern Ireland trip [Photos]
Charles and Camilla have begun their second day of public engagements on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited CS Lewis Square in Belfast, named after the author who was born in the city. Hundreds of well-wishers lined the square, with some waving flags, to welcome the royal couple. They were guided around by people dressed as characters from CS Lewis's The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe including Mr Tumnus and the White Witch.