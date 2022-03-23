Charles and Camilla visit Belfast's CS Lewis Square and Grand Opera House on second day of Northern Ireland trip [Photos]

The Prince of Wales (left) unveils a plaque at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022.

Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House Belfast, Ian Wilson (left) with the Prince of Wales and drag queen May McFettridge (right) at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022.

The Prince of Wales watches a short performance at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022.

The Prince of Wales signs the visitors book at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022.

Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House Belfast, Ian Wilson (left) and the Prince of Wales (centre) watch a short performance at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022.

Members of the public wait for Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at CS Lewis Square, Connswater Greenway, Belfast, to visit the stalls along the Narnia-themed sculpture walk, which showcase East Side Partnership's community activities, on the second day two their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a tour of CS Lewis Square, Connswater Greenway, Belfast, to visit the stalls along the Narnia-themed sculpture walk, which showcase East Side Partnership's community activities, on the second day of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet Kate Nicholl, Lord Mayor of Belfast during a tour of CS Lewis Square, Connswater Greenway, Belfast, to visit the stalls along the Narnia-themed sculpture walk, which showcase East Side Partnership's community activities, on the second day two their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with a statue of CS Lewis and the wardrobe from the Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe during a tour of CS Lewis Square, Connswater Greenway, Belfast, to visit the stalls along the Narnia-themed sculpture walk, which showcase East Side Partnership's community activities, on the second day of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales speaks to members of the public during a tour of CS Lewis Square, Connswater Greenway, Belfast, and to visit the stalls along the Narnia-themed sculpture walk, which showcase East Side Partnership's community activities, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022.

Charles and Camilla have begun their second day of public engagements on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited CS Lewis Square in Belfast, named after the author who was born in the city. Hundreds of well-wishers lined the square, with some waving flags, to welcome the royal couple. They were guided around by people dressed as characters from CS Lewis's The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe including Mr Tumnus and the White Witch.