Charlie Lawson brands England coach Gareth Southgate ‘a plonker’ for allowing players to take the knee

Enniskillen-born actor Charlie Lawson has branded England football manager Gareth Southgate “a plonker” for continually allowing players to take the knee.

Footballers were booed by spectators, most of whom were children, when they knelt during England’s Uefa Nations League game against Hungary on Saturday.

It’s prompted criticism from the former Coronation Street star, who said the manager should concentrate on the game and on improving his side’s performance.

“I’d suggest to Gareth that he focuses on managing the football team and shut up about the rest of the stuff, because he’s just making a plonker of himself,” the actor told GB News.

“We all listened and we all looked and we all know black lives matter, but very, very quickly it became obvious this organisation bore no resemblance to what it stood for.”

Most of the bottom two tiers of the Puskas Arena were full for the Group A3 opener in Budapest, which saw Dominik Szoboszlai’s second-half penalty secure a 1-0 win for the hosts.

Uefa ordered Hungary to play three games in empty stadiums after fans misbehaved during Euro 2020, but the local FA exploited a loophole in the rules which allow an unlimited number of under-14s to attend.

The Hungary team also have concurrent Fifa sanctions in place — a two-match stadium ban, with a game suspended — after racist abuse was aimed at England players during their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win last September.

The Three Lions were booed on Saturday as they displayed the anti-racism and discrimination gesture during pre-match training.

Southgate said this would not put his players off and blamed “inherited thinking” for the negative reaction in Budapest.

“The atmosphere when we arrived at the stadium, there were kids lining the streets, it was really friendly,” he said.

“They were waving when we were walking out to warm up.

“I thought there were sort of pantomime boos when our team came out to warm up.

“That was different with the taking of the knee, but that felt like inherited thinking to me.

“We do it to try to educate and I think young people can only be influenced by older people.

“I have no idea why people would choose to boo that gesture and very often young people can’t know why they’re doing it, so they’re being influenced by older adults. Everyone knows what we believe and what we stand for.

“What I would say is, I hear that [booing] still in our stadiums as well. That’s why we do it and continue to take that stand and we will keep doing that as a team.”

On Tuesday night during England’s latest game, against Germany, players from both teams took the knee in a show of solidarity.

Dan Wootton, who hosts GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, questioned why England is going to Qatar to play in the World Cup later this year if players feel so strongly.

“Are they going to be taking the knee in Qatar, where it’s illegal to be gay, where female rape victims can be put in jail?” he asked.

“It’s laughable. If they actually cared about social issues they wouldn’t be going.”

Lawson nodded along as he claimed some of those on the pitch are self-censoring.

“It appears to me that there must be some people in the squad who entirely agree but are not prepared to speak up,” he said.

England’s Nations League game at home to Italy next weekend will also be played behind closed doors due to the behaviour of fans pre-England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to the same side last summer.