Charlie Lawson: Former Coronation Street star pictured lighting the Co Tyrone bonfire

Former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson took centre stage during Fivemiletown’s Eleventh Night celebrations on Monday, after he was given the honour of lighting the bonfire.

The Enniskillen-born actor was pictured on social media in front of the crowds in the village, as he held a wooden stick and lit the first flames on the pyre.

Writing on social media, Fivemiletown District Orange Lodge wrote: “Fantastic Eleventh Night celebrations at Roughan last night. Charlie Lawson had the honour of lighting the bonfire.”

"Tremendous family atmosphere at the Clogher Valley Eleventh Night. Despite the showers the crowds were larger than ever,” they added.

The soap star was joined by others, including former First Minister Arlene Foster and DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine, as they led the local celebrations.

The group also took part in a celebrity penalty shootout competition, featuring former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

After the late night last night, it will be a busy day for Mr Lawson who is joining Mrs Foster as part of GB News’ live coverage of the Twelfth later on Tuesday.

GB News will broadcast a parade special live from Armagh city from 11am to 12 noon.