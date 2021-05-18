Charlie Lawson heartbroken after losing ‘brother’ pet dog Rex

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson has revealed his agony after the death of his beloved pet dog Rex.

The Enniskillen-born actor, who played Jim McDonald in Coronation Street, has been inundated with messages of support and condolence since he shared the news.

Charlie (61) revealed his chocolate Labrador died in his arms on Monday morning.

“My heart is busted,” he told his followers on Twitter. “Rex died in my arms yesterday morning. To all folk out there going through losing a brother, for that’s what he was, smile soon.”

Many of his fans replied to share their condolences, with one replying: “I’m so sorry. I lost my best friend recently too.”

Charlie said of his pet: “We shared many’s a winter’s field sports together, many’s pub fire and a barrel of laughs!”

He also told followers he has two other dogs keeping him company. “It’s hard, but we’re ok knowing he had a bloody brilliant life,” he said. Charlie is best known for his role in Corrie after his first appearance on the soap in 1989 before becoming a regular character and making guest appearances on the cobbles until 2018.

Fellow Corrie alumnus Eva Pope, who played Tanya Pooley in the soap, was one of the first to offer her condolences. “I’m so very sorry Charlie, he was a darling of a dog,” she said.

Charlie’s dog Rex lived a good life, he told fans. “He worked and walked a long way and then he loved the warm sofa,” he shared.