ChatGPT teaching people to be more civil, says NI-born Silicon Valley CEO

Artificial intelligence is helping to make people more polite, according to a Northern Ireland-born tech chief.

Sarah Friar, one of the few female CEOs in Silicon Valley, said ChatGPT is teaching users to be more civil.

Ms Friar, who grew up in Sion Mills in Co Tyrone, is chief executive of Nextdoor, an online hub enabling neighbours to share information.

Nextdoor, which has 42m users, recently began to integrate ChatGPT into its social network.

The technology scans posts and, if it detects that they may be abusive or hurtful, offers to rewrite them to be more polite.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Ms Friar said that around a third of people who saw the app’s “kindness reminder” were willing to edit their posts.

“[AI] is taking people down the track. Quite a significant number are willing to take the suggested edits,” she said.

“The early indications are quite positive, otherwise we wouldn’t have continued to roll it out around the world.”

She added: “What I’m hoping for is can we get more people to say ‘I want to get my point made, but I don’t want to get it removed. To do that I need to say the word please.’ This is in the vein of really trying to stay on the front foot when it comes to areas like moderation.”

Nextdoor is an American company which operates a hyperlocal social networking service for neighbourhoods. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in San Francisco.

Ms Friar, who became CEO in 2018, believes the UK has a strong opportunity to take advantage of the AI boom.

She added: “It is definitely time to take some risks to get investment in and to start letting some of these companies fly. If the UK plays its cards right it can really take part in this next new big wave.”