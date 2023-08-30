Chatty cat has been waiting 250 days for a loving home

Timid Topsy the tuxedo cat is Belfast rescue centre’s longest-staying resident

Oscar, who is another cat who as been staying at Cats Protection Belfast for a long time.

Topsy, who has been in the care of Cats Protection for 250 days, is a nine-year-old black-and-white cat, also known as a tuxedo cat.

After struggling to adapt to the shelter environment, Cats Protection said Topsy has come on leaps and bounds after being taken in by a foster carer.

Topsy’s foster carer Tess has said once Topsy gets to know a person, she is an extremely affectionate and loving pet.

“Once she decides to trust you, nervous, timid Topsy is a delightful and affectionate cat whose main aim in life is to be stroked. She purrs loudly every time you talk to her, and she talks back in a range of chirrups and tiny meows,” she said.

“She has a delightful habit of raising one of her front paws and tapping you gently whenever she wants your attention.

"She loves lying on the window ledge in the sun and beside my pillow as I sleep at night. She needs love, understanding and a calm household where she can be less fearful and be the loving cat nature intended her to be.”

According to the centre, Topsy has only ever been an indoor cat and will need a special veterinary diet.

“If you are able to adopt Topsy, or another cat please get in touch as we’d love to show you the beautiful long stay cats we have that are desperate for a loving home,” said Belfast Adoption Centre Deputy Manager Bethany English.

Staff and volunteers at the Belfast Adoption Centre are keen to stress that cats who have been in their care longer have just as much love to give and make equally good companions as any other cats.

Other long stay cats currently at the Belfast Adoption Centre who are in desperate need of new homes include Oscar, Thomas, Del Boy and Valentino.

“Nobody wants these poor cats to stay here longer than they have to, but sadly they have nowhere else to go until they are adopted,” said Bethany

“Although we do our very best to care for them, life in a cat pen is no substitute for a permanent home.

“Owners adopting from Cats Protection have the peace of mind that their cat will have been examined by a veterinary surgeon, microchipped, vaccinated, neutered and will also come with four weeks’ free insurance. We provide these benefits and treatments, so people don’t have to worry about them following adoption, which is a big plus for money-conscious owners.”

To find out more about adopting a cat from Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre please call on 028 9048 0202, email belfast@cats.org.uk or visit www.facebook.com/cpbelfast.