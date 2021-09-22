Cheers! NI woman’s pub wins major UK award… just days after she took it over

Cushendall native Enya McGlinchey’s priority now is finding enough staff to keep it open seven days a week

A woman from Co Antrim is toasting the ‘Luck of the Irish’ - after becoming a remarkable example of that fabled expression.

Just a few days into her new role as a publican, Enya McGlinchey’s premises was a major winner at the National UK Pub and Bar Awards in London.

It was a wonderful and unexpected start in business for the 25-year-old Cushendall native - but the rookie entrepreneur is well aware that the hard work is only just beginning

And that’s because, despite being named one of Britain’s finest hostelries, Enya’s Steamboat Inn in Carsethorn, Scotland, can’t even find enough staff to keep it going seven days a week.

“It was quite a week,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I agreed the lease and then, just a couple of days later, we won the award.”

The former pupil of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle added: “I remember telling my boyfriend that there was no way we were going to win...and then we did.”

But just in case you might be thinking that Enya is unfairly claiming credit for the Steamboat being judged the best pub in south-west Scotland – one of only four regional winners north of the border and 15 in the UK – she has been managing the place for the last five years.

Indeed, she has been working in the Dumfries establishment, in one role or another, since she was just 12 years old.

“My stepfather knew the owners of the bar and they allowed me to carry a couple of plates and do some dishes. I worked there during the school holidays as well,” said Enya, who leased the bar from Polish owners Blazej and Kate Reczko on a five-year deal.

She moved from the north Antrim coast after her mother Clare Mort (53) married Stephen McPherson (also 53) – a Scotland-based native of Ballycastle.

She has two brothers Eoin (29), and Conall (23) from her mother’s previous marriage to their father Noel McGlinchey, and a stepbrother, Mark McPherson (24).

Enya, who attended the awards ceremony at the 30 Euston Square event venue a fortnight ago, said she was delighted for the staff that they had been recognised at the prestigious ceremony, which was hosted by TV restaurant critic Grace Dent.

“To be named as one of the 15 best pubs in the UK is just brilliant,” said the past pupil of St Ciaran’s Primary School, Cushendun.

“The Steamboat staff are so good – they’re so polite and superb at what they do. The locals enjoy coming to the bar. They really deserve the award.”

But Enya has admitted that, as a combined result of Brexit and the long Covid-19 lockdowns that have had a devastating effect on the hospitality industry, there simply aren’t enough of them.

Indeed, her Facebook page features an appeal for more staff.

“We’re currently closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to relieve the pressure on our existing 15 full and part-time employees,” she said.

“I’m looking for a chef, a kitchen porter and bar staff but it’s so difficult to find people after the pandemic.

“A lot of them seem to have switched jobs – they’ve gone to offices and discovered that they quite like finishing up at 5pm.”

When she gets a chance to visit Northern Ireland, Enya makes a point of visiting her grandparents Eoin and Marie Mort, who are 76 and 80 respectively.

“I still call Northern Ireland home,” she said.

“I look nothing better than coming back to see granny and grandad in Cushendall.

“The pandemic has made things really difficult but I make a point of going at least once a year.”