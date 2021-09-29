Cheers to that! Changes to NI pub opening times start this weekend – what time is last orders

Reform of Northern Ireland’s liquor licensing laws – which comes into effect on October 1 – has been hailed as a “significant forward step” for the hospitality sector

The first phase of the legislation means establishments can extend opening and drinking-up times, which will be a welcome boost for the hospitality sector in the lead up to the festive season, according to the Department for Communities (DfC).

The remainder of The Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (NI) 2021, which Minister Deirdre Hargey brought through the Assembly earlier this year, will commence in phases over the next few years.

Some of the reforms coming into effect on October 1 include:

Pubs and Hotels can apply to open until 2am up to 104 nights per year

Smaller pubs will be able to open to 1am up to 104 nights per year

Drinking-up time will be increased to one hour

All additional restrictions on opening hours over Easter weekend will be removed

Removal of restrictions on late opening on Sunday

Licensed race tracks will be allowed to sell alcohol on Sunday

Registered clubs will be able to open to 1am up to 104 nights per year.

The move will be widely welcomed by pub and restaurants owners given the detrimental impact of the pandemic on the sector.

Minister Hargey said: “I was pleased to be able to deliver this new legislation. The next step is to ensure it is successfully brought in to operation.

“This first phase will see restrictions on Easter opening being lifted meaning Easter weekend next year will be the same as any other weekend throughout the year.”

She added: “It includes pub and hotel licence holders being able to apply for later opening, providing them with more flexibility, particularly in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.

“It will also see drinking-up time increased from 30 minutes to one hour which will support a more gradual dispersal of people from licensed premises.”

Ms Hargey continued: “My Department will continue to engage with stakeholders to bring the remaining provisions of this reform into operation. Most of the remaining provisions will come in to effect in April 2022 with some others requiring a slightly longer period.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, commended Ms Hargey for implementing the legislative changes which he said will “enhance the offer of our local hospitality sector”.

"The entire industry has been struggling over the last eighteen months and this will provide a confidence boost, and will bode well for the future of the hospitality offer as we plan ahead,” he said.

“This marks a significant step forward for the hospitality industry here as the benefits of the modernisation of our outdated liquor licensing legislation begins to be realised.”

Mr Neill added: “The updated Liquor Licensing legislation will see a well-balanced approach to how the hospitality sector trades, addressing the perennial question marks around the likes of permitted Easter opening times and drinking up time and will provide greater opportunity to attract more tourists and visitors to our shores as we compete in the international market place.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these changes.”