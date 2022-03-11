Chelsea tops absent from Belfast sports outlets following sponsorship suspension

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United - you would have had no problem picking up any of these Premier League football tops in Belfast on Friday - bar one: Chelsea.

The London club’s shirts were conspicuously absent from major sports retailers when the Belfast Telegraph went for a look.

It comes after mobile phone giant Three suspended its sponsorship of the club and asked Chelsea to remove its logo from their tops "with immediate effect" on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This is due to Chelsea's owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, being sanctioned by the UK government for being “associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom Abramovich has had a close relationship for decades".

Mr Abramovich (55) is alleged to have close ties to Vladimir Putin, but he has denied this.

On Thursday, Three said: “In light of the government’s recently-announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.

“As a mobile network, the best way we can support the people of Ukraine is to ensure refugees arriving in the UK from the conflict and customers currently in Ukraine can stay connected to the people who matter to them. Therefore, we are offering connectivity packages to all Ukrainians in the UK, and those in Ukraine."

Yesterday, the Belfast Telegraph stopped by three sports retailers: JD Sports, Lifestyle Sports and Sports Direct. Club and international tops from a range of teams were available - except for Chelsea.

Three began sponsoring the club at the beginning of last year in a deal worth an estimated £40m annually. Its distinctive logo is displayed prominently on the club's kits, at Stamford Bridge, and at Chelsea's training facility in Cobham.

Following the news of Abramovich's sanctioning, Chelsea said on Thursday: "By virtue of his 100% ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

"We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible.

"We will also be seeking guidance from the UK government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities. The club will update further when it is appropriate to do so.”

The situation means Chelsea - who currently sit third in the Premier League - cannot sell any more tickets for matches, its merchandise shop is closed, and it can't buy or sell any players.