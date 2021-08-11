Chelsea vs Villarreal Super Cup clash could be the first of many big matches in Belfast

First Minister one of thousands who will attend prestigious Uefa curtain-raiser at Windsor Park

Some of the biggest names in football have arrived in Belfast ahead of tonight’s Uefa Super Cup final — the biggest club match ever staged in Northern Ireland.

Chelsea and Villarreal meet at the national stadium in the curtain raiser to the new European football season.

Around 13,000 lucky ticket holders will be inside Windsor Park for the game, with millions more set to watch the action unfold on TV — the game is being broadcast live to 200 countries.

First Minister Paul Givan, who is attending the match, said it was a showcase sporting event on our doorstep.

"The Uefa Super Cup is one of European football's showcase events and it is fantastic that Northern Ireland is able to host it this year,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I'm delighted that our national stadium is playing host to this event and it can be added to the long list of many prestigious events that have come to Northern Ireland.”

He added: “I am looking forward to attending the game and it will be a fantastic occasion for everyone."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “It's great to see the Uefa Super Cup being played in Belfast, and I know many people will be looking forward to the match.

"I wish everyone — visiting supporters and local fans — a successful and safe event."

Former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole, who will be at tonight’s game, said he hoped more big events could now come to Northern Ireland.

“This is massive. This could be the start of it," he said.

"With the infrastructure Belfast has got, it's a fantastic city with fantastic people who are very welcoming, you never know. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Tonight’s game sees Champions League winners Chelsea take on Europa League winners Villarreal, from Spain.

Windsor Park will be at 70% capacity with the 13,000 spectators representing the biggest attendance at a sporting event here since pre-pandemic times.

Fans were arriving in Belfast yesterday, with Villarreal supporters taking in the sights – one group posed for photographs outside Queen’s University.

The Executive agreed an exemption to allow Uefa VIP guests and Villarreal fans to travel to attend the match without the need to isolate.

A huge operation has been put in place to accommodate football stars, special guests and media from around the world.

The guestlist includes Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, Uefa General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis and Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck.

For those who missed out on tickets, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport.

Rio Ferdinand and Glenn Hoddle at the BT Hope United match at Seaview

The 24-strong Chelsea squad which arrived in Belfast yesterday includes big-money buys such as Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.

The west London side were crowned European champions for the second time after beating Manchester City in Lisbon in May.

Villarreal, who defeated Manchester United on penalties to win the Europa League, don’t have the same deep pockets but their most expensive signing, Paco Alcacer (£20.7m), is in the travelling squad.

Cole, who played for Chelsea from 2003 to 2010 and now works as a pundit for BT Sport, said he was hugely excited about Belfast staging the game.

“I love Belfast. The only shame is we're only here for a few days and we're doing so much work because I love the city, I'd love to get around and see a bit more of it,” he added.

“We had a great tour around on Monday. It's good for us to be here because Belfast has had a tough time during the pandemic, like we've had across the water, and getting fans back in the stadium tonight will be fantastic."

He added: "The Belfast fans, whether it be boxing or football, they're up there with the best fans in the world - they always put on a really great show. I think 13,000 people might sound like a lot, lot more.

“I've played here a couple of times before as an England youth player and then as a senior squad player too. I've been to Portrush for the Milk Cup as a kid and I love the place.”

Cole was speaking as BT’s Hope United and the UEFA Foundation for Children played at Crusaders’ Seaview stadium yesterday to raise awareness about the devastating impact of online hate in sport and among young people.

Also at Seaview was ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand. He also believes the city will play host to a special occasion.

“It's always nice to come over to Belfast. Football is much loved here and we always get well received,” he said.

“I think Chelsea will be confident. The array of talent they have in that squad, I think it would be one of the strongest squads in terms of depth in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea in training session last night

"They'll be favourites going into it and they had a fabulous season last year, and I think they'll be looking to continue that.”

Ex-Chelsea star Glenn Hoddle said it is an important game for his old side, ahead of the Premiership starting this weekend.

“Chelsea are the ones that I think will get closest to Man City,” he said.

"This is pre-season, so it's pretty difficult. This is a bit of a higher profile game but I don't know where Villarreal are in terms of their training. You can never tell with pre-season.”

He added: “It'll be a good game. I think Chelsea will win but it'll be a good game for the fans.”

Former England striker Eni Aluko is making her first visit to the stadium.

She explained: “I've never been to Windsor Park but I'm excited to experience the atmosphere, I've seen it on TV a lot and it looks great.”

Sports Minister Deirdre Hargey said it was a night for the city to shine.

“It is great to see Belfast hosting this year’s Uefa Super Cup,” she said.