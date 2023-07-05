‘Cherished’ daughter of late Co Down country singer dies after 18-month cancer battle

Mary Hassey’s father Fran O’Dwyer passed away from Covid in 2020.

Mary Hassey pictured with, from left, her mum Alison, husband Matty and dad Fran O'Dwyer. Pic: Fran O'Dwyer

The "fairytale romance" between Mary and her husband, Matty Hassey, captured the hearts of many, her family said

The daughter of a Co Down country singer-songwriter who has passed away just three years after his death from Covid had an “indomitable spirit”, her family have said.

Mary Hassey (38), a mother of one from Runcorn, Cheshire, died on July 2, just 18 months after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Medics discovered the self-employed graphic designer had a large brain tumour after she suddenly fell ill.

She underwent an operation at the Walton Centre, but surgeons were unable to completely remove the tumour, and a biopsy led to the heartbreaking discovery that she had a grade four glioblastoma.

Mrs Hassey was the daughter of Downpatrick country singer Fran O’Dwyer, who also lost his life in tragic circumstances, passing away from Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic in early 2020.

Fran was a popular Irish country singer songwriter who lived in Runcorn but hailed from County Down in Northern Ireland. He wrote hits for fellow Irish country music artists including Brendan Shine and Joe Dolan.

In a statement issued following her death, Mary’s family said she was a “source of inspiration and joy” for all who knew her.

"Mary's journey began in the loving arms of her parents, Fran and Alison, who provided the foundation of strength and support that allowed her to flourish into the remarkable person she became alongside her brothers Christopher and Matthew,” they said.

"The fairytale romance between Mary and her husband, Matty Hassey, captured the hearts of many. Their love story was a shining example of a partnership that grew stronger with each passing day.

"Together, they built a picture-perfect young family, overflowing with love for their precious son, Tommy. Mary embraced her role as a devoted wife and mother with immeasurable happiness and fulfilment.

“However, fate had other plans, tragically cutting short the vibrant life that lay ahead for Mary.

“Undeterred, she faced her battles with unwavering strength, fighting like a true warrior alongside her husband, family, and closest friends.

"Those friends and family climbed mountians and ran marathons alongside many other staged events, all for the love of Mary.

“Mary's spirit radiated brightly, illuminating the lives of all those fortunate enough to know her. Her indomitable spirit will never grow old, serving as a constant reminder to embrace life with passion and joy.

"The void left behind by her absence will be filled with cherished memories.

"Although she may no longer be with us in the physical realm, Mary's spirit will live on, inspiring us all to cherish every precious moment and love with the same radiance that defined her."

Paying tribute to his niece and calling for more support and funding for research into this form of cancer, Mary's uncle and Fran's brother Conn O'Dwyer said her death highlights the devastating impact of brain tumours.

"Brain tumours claim the lives of more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer,” he said.

"Despite this sobering reality, historically, only one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to combat this disease.

"Mary's legacy will serve as a reminder of the urgent need to address this issue and advocate for increased support and funding for brain tumour research."