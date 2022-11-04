Chief Constable believes lack of PSNI funding could affect policing numbers

A lack of funding and pay rises for officers may affect police numbers and visibility within local communities, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

There are currently around 6,000 police officers in Northern Ireland, however, in the New Decade New Approach agreement, which was launched at the start of 2020, this number was set to increase to 7,500.

However, current projections by Mr Byrne estimate that there will be 1,000 fewer officers by 2025.

In September, the PSNI confirmed they would be pausing recruitment of new officers for the 2022/23 season but said it is not a “complete freeze.”

Due to a lack of budget, the PSNI faces a shortfall of £59m.

During yesterday’s Policing Board meeting, independent board member Frank McManus asked the Chief Constable how police services are going to cope due to the current political vacuum at Stormont.

Due to the lack of a functioning Executive, a budget is unable to be discussed, heavily impacting public sectors such as policing.

“The vacuum is causing internal frustrations; we are not the only part of the public sector that is affected (by the) pay freeze and the cost-of-living crisis,” Mr Byrne said.

“From an officer’s point of view, it would be two years with no pay rise. Yet, we ask and expect officers to do tremendous and exceptional things on our behalf.

“As a front-line probationer, we are asking them to do that on £24,000 a year, so that is becoming increasingly difficult.

“At the end of the day, whilst not wanting to get drawn into the politics, we would obviously prefer to have a budget to be able to discharge all of our functions and also have sufficient people to do the commitments that we have outlined in the policing plan.”

The Chief Constable also addressed the decrease in officer numbers, and how it affects the PSNI.

“If you get to the assessment of 6,000 to 6,200 officers, that is not to miss-sell the police staff, because they are also the people who answer phones and keeps the place going. Politically, the debate is focusing on officer numbers,” he said.

“We will still respond to 999 calls, we will still investigate crime, what will suffer inevitably is our proactive capability and our patrol visibility, particularly through neighbourhood policing.”