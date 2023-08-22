Chief Constable makes backdoor exit from 'crunchy' Policing Board meeting as PSNI data breach review announced

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for the monthly meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board (left)... and leaves in a vehicle (right) (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The chair of the Policing Board has admitted a meeting with Chief Constable Simon Byrne was “crunchy” but “productive”, as an independent review into the catastrophic data breach was announced.

The independent review will publish an initial report within a month and a full report by the end of November.

It will be led by Peter O'Doherty, an assistant commissioner at City of London Police.

Mr Byrne was grilled for several hours at today’s Policing Board meeting, then left without taking questions from the media.

Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published earlier this month in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Watch: PSNI Chief Constable leaves through back door following policing board meeting over data leak

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

A number of other data breaches have since come to light, including the loss of a police officer's laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle last week.

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said the latest meeting focused on the review.

Ms Toner faced questions on why Mr Byrne left without taking any questions from waiting press.

"The point was to get to a review, the interim review and how we’re going to take this issue going forward,” said Ms Toner.

"Yes, it was certainly crunchy. There's no doubt about that.

"We have different roles, about where we are operationally, the Chief Constable and his team have responsibilities in what they do. Our job is to make sure that we are an accountability body.”

Edgar Jardine, the vice-chair of the Policing Board, said the organisation was “unanimous” in its support for Mr Byrne.

"We have been in touch with the (Police) Federation and Nipsa, we had nine organisation representatives in today and no one was challenging that position.”

Mr Jardine said concerns raised by UUP representative Mike Nesbitt, who had called for the PSNI to restore public and staff confidence, were “perfectly valid.”

Earlier today, Mr Nesbitt said he reiterated his previous “major concern” that the organisation was not “delivering the new beginning in policing” as detailed by the 1999 Patten report.

He also referred to a Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll which showed 60% in NI lack faith in PSNI Chief Constable after the data breach.

"Confidence can never be unconditional or a blank cheque, we have commissioned with the PSNI a thorough review, the board will deal with the consequences to that whenever we get the findings,” said Mr Jardine, who said the poll result was “concerning.”

Ms Toner said the review will be carried out jointly alongside the PSNI, admitting “policing knows policing.”

"The review team has no relationship with the PSNI, national experts are leading it from the police digital services. The board will be alongside this and as that work progresses, we will be looking at it independently.

"We will have an opportunity to challenge where we have concerns. The report is jointly commissioned by the PSNI and the board, we expect the review lead to report simultaneously.

"It’s not that confidence can’t change, but we need to focus on the systems, not individuals,” she added.

When asked if any police officers or staff had been moved from their roles, Ms Toner said: “Today’s meeting wasn’t about that, it was about the strategic oversight of how we move forward."

She said a further data breach which involved an officer who placed a laptop and a journal containing officers’ names on top of a vehicle before driving off was “under investigation.”

“It’s an active investigation,” added Mr Jardine.

He also said there are multiple sources of assurance on data protection and information management in the PSNI which have been "satisfactory" in recent years.

He said: "We're talking here about human input. We're talking about systems and we're talking about technology.

"Within the independent end-to-end review, all of those things will be examined."

Asked what message was being sent to affected staff and their families, Ms Toner said: "The respect for officers and staff is that we do this job properly in this way, and get the information as quickly as possible so that we can look at remedial action."