Chief Constable Simon Byrne running out of chances, says DUP after he refuses to resign over review

Leader urges action over unionist confidence in PSNI but stops short of calling for Byrne’s head

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has insisted he will not stand down after the DUP warned of “a drastic loss of confidence” in policing.

Mr Byrne has been at the centre of a public outcry after the publication on Tuesday of a review of policing operations in south Armagh.

The 50 recommendations in the paper included closing Crossmaglen police station, moving memorials to fallen officers and working more closely with An Garda Siochana.

Despite clarifying that he had no intention of following some of the more controversial suggestions in the review, such as moving memorials, the Chief Constable yesterday faced further pressure from unionist politicians over his leadership.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stopped short of calling for him to quit but said he was running out of chances to restore confidence.

After Mr Byrne met with a DUP delegation, Sir Jeffrey added: “This is the latest in a series of events and incidents that have occurred that, in our view, have seriously undermined confidence, mainly in the unionist community, it has to be said. That is not a sustainable position.”

Mr Donaldson said he supported the rule of law but was “deeply concerned” by the loss of confidence in policing.

“We’ve made that clear to the Chief Constable,” he added. “We can’t continue like this. We can’t continue in a situation where every other week we’re facing yet another crisis, another debacle which eats away and undermines the confidence of people, ordinary people, law-abiding people, in the way that Northern Ireland is policed. That’s a situation that cannot pertain.

“In our opinion, there is a drastic loss of confidence in policing, in the fairness and impartiality of policing. That needs urgently to be addressed.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said Mr Byrne had to begin restoring the confidence he had “completely lost” or he would have to step down.

Sir Jeffrey added: “If the Chief Constable cannot restore the confidence of people in respect of not only of this report but in terms of the wider aspects of policing, then I don’t see how the Chief Constable’s position in those circumstances is sustainable, and we have made that clear to him.”

Earlier, Mr Byrne discussed the review before the Policing Board, and told the media afterwards he had every intention of staying in post.

“We are not, nor were we proposing to remove memorials from any current part of the police estate,” he added.

“We will have to find a remedy, however, to the removal of artefacts and memorials when it is time to close Crossmaglen police station.

“The way the report has been interpreted in some regards has caused controversy, but I do not propose to stand aside from my commitment to make sure that policing across this country continues to improve and we are the best we can be in terms of policing in communities.”

Mr Byrne also said his senior team had ruled out parts of the report from the beginning.

UUP Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said: “I do, to an extent, welcome the assurances you’ve given today that the only moving of memorials will be in the event of a station closure.

“But, as they say in politics, when you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

Abbie Graham, who was seven when her father Constable John Graham was shot dead outside Lurgan RUC station in June 1997, told the BBC that the confusion around relocating the memorials had caused her “deep hurt”.

Asked if Simon Byrne could be trusted with honouring her father’s memory, she replied: “I just think he really needs to convince us that he really does care and he’s not just making the right noises to appease the politicians. At the end of the day, this is our lives and this is our families. Sometimes actions speak louder than words.

“I wouldn’t be convinced that he 100% gets it.”