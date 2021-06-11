Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride’s tears of joy at knighthood

Emotional Chief Medical Officer joined by Roma Downey and David Jeffrey in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Actress Roma Downey and stars from the sporting world are among a list of almost 100 people from across public and private life in Northern Ireland recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The Londonderry-born star, whose name is on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, was awarded an OBE for services to the arts.

Downey (61) is best known for her role in the CBS show Touched By An Angel and for producing biblical films with her husband Mark Burnett.

The list features 91 people from across Northern Ireland, taking in sectors including health, education, business and community activism.

Some of the best known figures are Irish language activist Linda Ervine, who was made an MBE, as were Ballymena boss David Jeffrey and ex-Ireland rugby player Nigel Carr.

David Jeffrey

Northern Ireland’s longest serving women’s international footballer Julie Nelson received the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, who helped lead the fight against the Covid pandemic, received a knighthood for services to public health.

The 58-year-old said he cried tears of joy at the news, adding: "I'm not ashamed to say that I felt very emotional. I think it's just a manifestation of the fact that it's been a tough year for each and every one of us."

Mr Jeffrey, who achieved great success at Linfield and now manages Ballymena, was awarded his MBE for services to football and community relations in Northern Ireland

He revealed he was particularly excited to tell his parents, who he described as his biggest inspiration.

"I just can't believe how privileged that I am to get this. I feel so, so humbled,” he said.

"When I got the email, you could have knocked me over. I really never thought, considered, imagined... it was just never on my horizon."

Julie Nelson

Julie Nelson (35) also acknowledged her parents’ support after she received the BEM for services to women’s football.

Having made her debut for Northern Ireland in 2004, the defender became a key player in the squad which made history by qualifying for the finals of Euro 2022.

"It was a big surprise. It was overwhelming. I never thought that just for playing football for Northern Ireland you would end up getting an award from the Queen, so it is fantastic,” she said.

Mr Carr (61) was awarded an MBE for his contribution to sport and community relations in Northern Ireland.

While the Co Down man said he was proud to have been honoured, he also felt a "little shy in a year when so many have given so much in the health service".

Linda Ervine

Linda Ervine, meanwhile, spoke of her delight of being honoured for helping to promote the Irish language.

She said her main goal with her Irish language organisation Turas, which means journey, had been to change perceptions that the Irish language only belonged to one side of the community.

She added: "Not everyone likes what we do — we do have the naysayers — but we just do what we do.”

A knighthood was awarded to Michael Ryan, vice president/general manager of Spirit AeroSystems in Belfast, while Attorney General Brenda King was made a Dame. She said she was “truly humbled”.

Nigel Carr

The chair of the NI Police Federation Mark Lindsay was made an MBE for services to policing and the community. He said he was “humbled”.

The awards also recognised people out of the spotlight and involved in community work.

Retired Major John Marshall Dunlop received an MBE for services to cross-border peace-building and the community in Co Fermanagh, while Thelma Corkey, the chair of the RUC Widows’ Association, received a BEM for voluntary and charitable services.

Paul Speight was given a BEM for services to the Scouts, while Ivan McMinn was awarded an MBE for services to charity and the community.

From the world of business, Kieran Kennedy, the managing director of the O’Neills sports company, which helped produce PPE during the pandemic, received an MBE.

In the field of education, Paul Martin Caskey, from the Integrated Education Fund, received an OBE for services to education, as did Banbridge Academy principal Robin McLoughlin.