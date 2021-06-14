Chief Medical Officer tells Van Morrison ‘Covid is dangerous, not Robin Swann’ 

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster after being awarded a knighthood in the New year Honours, Dr McBride was asked about the bizarre onstage outburst from a fellow knight of the realm and the DUP MP at the Europa Hotel where they both chanted “Robin Swann is dangerous”.

Dr McBride commented: "It’s a political and personal matter for our minister...Robin Swann has made it clear he’s not going to be distracted from the vital work that he has been doing and his commitment and dedication over the past 18 months, both in responding to the pandemic and rebuilding our health service.

“The final thing I would say it that it’s Covid that is dangerous, we should never ever forget that and we should not let anyone convince us otherwise.

Earlier on the same programme, the DUP leader Edwin Poots said Ian Paisley had apologised to Mr Swann and said the incident should never have happened.

Mr Poots said: “He apologised in person to Robin Swann and I am making that public knowledge, I am not sure that Robin wanted Ian to make that public knowledge.

“Ian got himself into an awkward situation. Van Morrison called him on to the stage, but his reaction was wrong, he accepts his reaction was wrong, he has apologised for his wrongdoing and I trust that will be the end of the matter.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie later questioned why the North Antrim MP should be excused from making a full apology in public.

“I am disappointed at the way in which the DUP have dealt with this situation,” he said.

“I have been told that Ian Paisley contacted Robin by telephone on Saturday and said that he was sorry for any hurt caused, but still stood by his claims that the verbal assault made on the Health Minister in the Europa Hotel last Thursday night was ‘parody’. Van Morrison`s comments to the Sunday Life blow that excuse out of the water. If it was parody, Van Morrison clearly wasn`t in on the ‘joke’. Ian Paisley and the DUP leadership cannot spin that away.

“It is very disappointing that Ian Paisley couldn`t bring himself to make a public apology for what was a very public attack on the Health Minister. On Thursday night Ian Paisley stood on a stage saying that Robin Swann was ‘very dangerous’. On Friday he followed up by publicly stating that he ‘was happy to stand in solidarity’ with Van Morrison and later publicly stated that the comments were ‘parody’.

“How many apologies from Ian Paisley does it take before somebody in the DUP realises that there is a problem?”